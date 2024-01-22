India’s self-pride has returned: RSS chief at Pran Pratishtha

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said India’s self-pride has returned with Ram Lalla’s consecration in Ayodhya. Addressing the gathering after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the RSS chief said: “The consecration ceremony has become a symbol of a new India that will stand up and provide help to the entire world.” RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing the gathering during Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. (PTI photo)

“Ram Lalla has returned home after 500 years because of the penance of a lot of people and I salute their hard work and sacrifice,” said Bhagwat while referring to the long-drawn Ram temple movement. He further said by erasing the curse of 500 years of defeat, the grand inauguration of the Ram temple will mark a significant step towards elevating the country to the status of a global leader, creating new milestones in various aspects.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“I am standing here (at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony) just because of sacrifices made by them,” said Bhagwat. “But why did he (Ram) leave?,” asked Bhagwat while referring to the 14 years of exile of Lord Ram.

“He left because there were disputes (Kalah) in Ayodhya. Ram Rajya is coming and we have to shun all disputes and stop fighting among ourselves over petty issues. We will have to shun ego and stay united,” the RSS chief said.

Compassion is the second step, he said, asking people to keep the minimum of what they earn for themselves and give the remaining to charity. The RSS chief also lauded PM Narendra Modi for his 11-day special ritual for Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha.

Addressing the event, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Kshetra Trust, said it was a matter of great fortune for him that a divine celebration was taking place at the sacred birthplace of Shri Ram Lalla. Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of the Trust, also addressed the gathering.