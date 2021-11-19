Indira Marathon: Army’s Valliappa, Gujarat’s Nirmaben bag top spots

New winners took top positions in the 36th edition of All-India Indira Gandhi Prize Money Marathon held at Madan Mohan Malviya stadium of Sangam city on Friday.

In the men’s category, Army’s AB Valliappa (chest number 1202) bagged the first place finishing the run with a timing of 2:20:53 while army runner Anil Kumar Singh (chest number 1217) of Prayagraj stood second finishing the run in 2:22:08 and Hetram (chest number 1204) of army and hailing from Himachal Pradesh grabbed the third position with a timing of 2:23:12. All three runners are from the Army Sports Institute, Pune.

Hetram had finished third in this marathon held in 2019 as well. Belonging to the Dogra Regiment, Hetram is posted in Nashik. By winning the marathon in the men’s category, Valliappa won ₹2 lakh as prize money. First runner-up Anil Singh got ₹1 lakh while second runner-up Hetram won ₹75, 000. The prize money was same for the women runners too.

In the women’s category, Nirmaben Bharatjee Thakur (chest number 3012) of Hajipur, Gujarat secured the first position with a timing of 2:50:41, Arti Patil of Army Sports Institute-Pune (chest number 3044) came in second clocking 2:55:29 while Tamshi Singh (chest number 3032) of Mirzapur, UP, bagged the third place with a timing of 2:59:59.

Earlier, the 42.195-km marathon was flagged off by UP minister of sports and youth welfare Upendra Tewari from Anand Bhawan gate at 6.30am. The marathon is an annual event organised under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Sports Directorate and district administration in memory of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (1917-1984). It was started in 1985. The event could not be organised last year due to the Covid pandemic. The district administration had made elaborate arrangement for the event.

The participants ran on the route past Teliarganj, Mayo Hall crossing, High Court, CMP College, New Yamuna bridge, Hanuman Mandir up to the end point at Madan Mohan Malviya stadium. The runners ran with a computer chip each attached to their shoes or clothes. This was done as per the rule of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) which has made it mandatory in marathons.

In the evening, the award giving ceremony was organised at Madan Mohan Malviya Stadium and chief guest Upendra Tiwari distributed the prizes. A cultural function was also held on the occasion.