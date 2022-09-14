Infant girl dies as cellphone explodes in Bareilly

An eight-month-old infant died on Monday after suffering burn injuries, when a mobile phone charging close to her exploded. The incident took place at Pachomi village, under the Faridpur police station limits of Bareilly, on Sunday night.

Neha’s parents, Kusum Kashyap and Sunil Kumar Kashyap, told mediapersons that the phone had been purchased nearly six months ago but its battery had got swollen in the past few weeks. They said the mobile was plugged into a solar power point switch.

The mother of the baby was not in the room at the time of the explosion. They said the mother rushed in after hearing a loud noise and shouted for help after discovering her daughter injured.

Police officials said the baby had suffered serious burn injuries and succumbed to her injuries during treatment in the hospital. They said no complaint had been lodged so far by the girl’s parents.

The father of the child is a labourer and lives in an under-construction house without a power connection. His family uses a solar plate and a battery for lighting and charging mobile phones. The couple had two daughters. The elder daughter is 5-year-old Nandini.