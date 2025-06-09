A speeding car ran over three people, killing an eight-month-old on the spot and grievously injuring his mother and another man, at a construction site on the Lucknow–Sitapur road under Itaunja police station limits here on Sunday. Infant killed as speeding car runs over three in Lucknow

Itaunja station house officer (SHO) Markandey Yadav said efforts were underway to locate and arrest the driver. As of now, no formal complaint had been lodged by the family.

The incident occurred at an under-construction resort hotel. According to reports, Sunil Maurya, the site supervisor, was driving the car out of the site when he allegedly lost control. His vehicle struck the people who were heading towards the gate. Poonam, who was carrying her son, and one Prasad Maurya, both of whom worked at the construction site as daily wagers, were hit by the vehicle.

Both the adults sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Itaunja Community Health Centre, from where they were referred to Ram Sagar Mishra Joint Hospital in BKT.

Eyewitnesses said the car was being driven at a high speed. Maurya, a resident of Triveni Nagar under Aliganj Police Station, fled the scene after the accident. The under-construction site is reportedly owned by one Kunnu from the Mahanagar area of Lucknow.