Initiative promotes Indian languages in govt schools

The state government’s ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav-2024’, which ended Wednesday, was held across Uttar Pradesh with the aim to promote Indian languages and cultures among students to ensure their bright future, said a government spokesperson. (For representation)

Centred on the theme ‘Unity Through Languages,’ the week-long event served as a platform to inspire children with the message of national unity while instilling among them appreciation for mother tongues and regional languages, the spokesperson added.

Reflecting the soul of India and its linguistic diversity, this theme aimed to cultivate linguistic skills, cultural awareness, and self-confidence among children, he added.

“National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emphasizes the promotion of multilingual education. This policy focuses on making mother tongues and regional languages the medium of instruction, aiming to develop linguistic skills in students and encourage the benefits of multilingualism,” he noted.

On the first day, students explored the theme ‘Harmony Between Language and Nature.’ They created a ‘Language Tree’ by writing words in various Indian languages, reciting poems related to nature and the environment, and discussed their observations during nature walks in their mother tongues.

The second day focused on ‘Integration of Language and Technology’ with events designed to showcase the synergy between technology and linguistic expressions.

Additionally, workshops and programs such as ‘Bhasha aur Sahitya Sammelan,’ ‘Language Fair,’ ‘Excellence in Expression,’ ‘Language and Community,’ and ‘Bhasha, Sanskriti, aur Ham: A Regional Celebration’ were also organised.

Minister of state for basic education Sandeep Singh said, “The aim of the ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav 2024’ was to preserve this heritage and help children understand the importance of national unity and cultural diversity. This event has successfully nurtured linguistic appreciation and cultural values among children.”