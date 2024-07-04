 Inspect 50-yr-old bridges, shut suspect ones: UP CM at PWD meeting - Hindustan Times
Inspect 50-yr-old bridges, shut suspect ones: UP CM at PWD meeting

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 04, 2024 09:33 PM IST

CM Yogi Adityanath instructs closure of bridges over 50 years if found unsafe. PWD officials to inspect for safety parameters and inform local administration.

Bridges that have completed 50 years of age and are found unsafe during an inspection, should be closed to traffic, chief minister Yogi Adityanath told officials on Thursday. This inspection is to be carried out by PWD officials

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath chairing a review meeting of the PWD in Lucknow on Thursday (HT Photo)
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath chairing a review meeting of the PWD in Lucknow on Thursday (HT Photo)

Chairing a review meeting of ongoing projects at UP PWD, the chief minister said, “Bridges that have completed 50 years should be tested for superstructure / pier, water ways, scour wall, embedment and bolder. If any of such a bridge is found unsafe it should be closed for transport. Also inform the local administration”.

He directed officials not to make any compromises with the quality and timeline of the work. He also demanded that a fresh proposal be made for widening of roads keeping in view the need and comfort of common people.

“Kawar routes should be made pothole-free. This work should be completed by July 15 and pockets that suffer water-logging should be provided with a water outlet,” said the CM.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Inspect 50-yr-old bridges, shut suspect ones: UP CM at PWD meeting
