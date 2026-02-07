Intend to run sessions for over 30 days this year: UP assembly speaker Satish Mahana

Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Friday said he intends the sessions of the House to run for a total of over 30 days this year. Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana inspecting arrangements on the Vidhan Bhavan premises in Lucknow on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

His assertion comes days ahead of the state assembly’s budget session which will span 12 days from February 9 to 20.

The move is also in line with a resolution moved by Mahana and adopted at the 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference that gave a call “to create a consensus among all political parties” to increase the number of sittings of state legislative bodies to a minimum of 30 in a year. The conference was held in Lucknow between January 19 and 21.

The last time the UP assembly met for 30 or more days in a year was in 2013, according to a scrutiny of the available data.

“A lot depends on the Opposition’s role,” Mahana said, adding, “The Opposition should debate, question, but should allow the government to reply, instead of disrupting the session.”

“The Opposition should debate fervently but should not resort to anything unparliamentary,” Mahana said, stating that the proceedings have to be completed as per schedule in the House.

“I am there for all members and, since elections are coming up, the Opposition should raise their points and questions before the government to reply,” he said.

“I wish this year the session collectively runs (for) more than 30 days,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly met for 30 or more days in a year only on five occasions in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2013.

The assembly has not been able to hold 30 sittings in a year since 2013. This is revealed by a scrutiny of the number of sittings of the House beginning from the tenure of 14th Vidhan Sabha (2002-2006) to the present 18th Vidhan Sabha (2022-2027).

Those aware of the developments said the assembly session was conducted for 24 days in 2014, 27 days in 2015, 24 days in 2016, 22 days in 2017, 25 days in 2018, 23 days in 2019, 13 days in 2020, 17 days in 2021, 15 days in 2022, 20 days in 2023, 16 days in 2024, 17 days in 2025.

SECURITY REVIEWED

Various aspects related to security arrangements for the upcoming budget session were discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by UP assembly speaker Satish Mahana here on Friday.

“Ensure that there are no security lapses at any level during the session and that all arrangements are made in a timely manner with proper coordination,” the speaker instructed officials at the meeting.

Special emphasis was placed on the deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs), anti-explosive and anti-sabotage measures. Security at all entry points of the assembly and traffic management were discussed, said a press statement issued by the speaker’s office.

Principal secretary of the Legislative Assembly, Pradeep Kumar Dubey, and other officers and staff were present on this occasion.