International Women's Day: From exhibitions, plays to shopping festivals, there’s a lot on offer for women in Lucknow

To celebrate International Women’s Day, several events are being held in the state capital that include exhibitions, a theatre festival, horse races, a shopping festival and others. In the run-up to the day, several events have already been organised, while the celebrations will continue after March 8 as well. Play Madhav will be staged at Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy on March 8

Exhibitions galore

Multiple exhibitions are being held to mark Women’s Day

A two-day Flea Market is being held at Harmony Park in which a Waste to Art workshop, Content Creator Workshop, Antakshari, Bingo and Triva Quizzes will be organised on March 8 and 9.

The 10-day Gandhi Shilp Bazar at UP Sangeet Natak Academy, Mixtape Bazaar at Rohtas Presidential Arcade, day-long Ikaai Spring Summer Edit at Hyatt Regency, Udgam exhibition at Hitlon Garden Inn and the ongoing Khadi and Handicraft Festival at the Khadi Bhawan on Tilak Marg are being held to celebrate the day.

“We organised the event in the run-up to Women’s Day focusing on Holi and spring in mind,” says Ikaai exhibition organiser and fashion designer Romaa Agarwal.

Two-day theatre fest

An all-women’s team will stage two plays Karna and Madhav at Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy on March 7 and 8. Organised by Darpan Theatre Group from Lucknow, directed by Kulvinder Bakshish Singh and written by Ashutosh Dwivedi, the play will have actors Vinita Joshi, Sanjana Deshmukh, Noyrika and Chandani Shrivastava.

“Ancient Indian forms like Kalaripayattu from Kerala, Thang Ta from Manipur, Mayurbhanj Chhou from Odisha, Kaibul Lamjao and Laiharova from North-East India and Jatra from West Bengal have been incorporated in the play and the actors have gone through intensive training for this. These girls are playing 72 characters in both plays including male characters,” says Kulvinder.

Entertainment

The first evening race of the season, Saraca Cup, will be held at the Lucknow Race Course on March 8. The ongoing Lucknow Book Festival at Ravindralaya will focus on books written by women authors and a special section will be created, informed organiser Manoj Singh Chandel. It will conclude on March 9.