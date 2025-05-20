Menu Explore
Inter-state arms smuggler caught in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 20, 2025 09:13 PM IST

Five semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore were recovered from the possession of the accused, along with other materials, according to a statement issued by the STF.

The Ayodhya unit of the Special Task Force (STF) arrested an arms smuggler near Minto Park under Kydganj police station limits in Prayagraj on Monday. The accused, identified as Alok Singh, hails from Virapur Kamlapur village under Soraon police station in Prayagraj district, STF officials informed on Tuesday..

STF recovers five .32 bore semi-automatic pistols smuggled in from MP (Sourced)
Upon receiving information that a member of an arms smuggling gang from Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur was present near Minto Park, the STF team swiftly reached the location and apprehended the suspect.

During interrogation, Alok Singh reportedly admitted to being part of an inter-state gang that sourced illegal firearms from Burhanpur. These weapons were allegedly bought for 25,000 each and sold in different districts of Uttar Pradesh for 40,000 to 50,000 apiece.

A case has been registered at Kydganj police station under appropriate legal sections.

The operation was conducted by a team led by sub-inspector Javed Alam, under the supervision of deputy SP Pramesh Kumar Shukla of the Ayodhya STF unit, said officials.

