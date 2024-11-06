Int’l Olympiads to also become route for admissions to IIT Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced a new admission pathway for its BTech and BS (Bachelor of Science) programmes. It will reserve 17 seats for the admission of students who excel in international Olympiads, it said. IIT-Kanpur Pics as photographed by www.fotobubbles.com

Starting 2025-26 academic year, the initiative seeks to recognise students who excel in highly competitive international Olympiads in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Informatics, an official said.

Admission through this route will allow a limited number of seats per department specifically for students who have undergone rigorous preparation and training in relevant Olympiad camps. Under this programme, IIT Kanpur will offer reserved seats in five departments: Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Chemistry, Economic Sciences, and Mathematics and Statistics.

The institute director, Professor Manindra Agrawal said: “The initiative is aimed at acknowledging the brightest minds in the country who excel in Olympiads. The institute wants to encourage bright students to do well in Olympiads and get direct admission in IIT.”

He added: “There are 1,000 seats in BTech and 300 in BS. IIT Kanpur will be admitting 17 students into its BTech and BS programmes through Olympiads-- two each in Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, and Chemistry, three in economic Sciences, four in Mathematics and Statistics and six in Computer Science and Engineering.”

The timeline for this new admission route is set to begin with the call for applications in early March 2025, the institute said, adding final offers will be extended in June 2025. Departments will conduct their screenings and exams by May in the respective academic years.

Eligibility for this pathway requires candidates to be of the same age as JEE (Advanced) candidates and to have taken their Class 12 (or equivalent) exams for the first time in either the year of admission or the year prior, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Candidates must have attended the relevant Olympiad training camp in the subject for which they are applying.

Those who were previously admitted to IITs via JoSAA or had an IIT admission cancelled are not eligible.

Prof. Shalabh, the dean of academic affairs at IIT Kanpur, said, “Our Olympiad-based admissions initiative is designed to provide opportunities for the brightest minds who have excelled in international competitions. We are cultivating a diverse academic environment rich in innovation and critical thinking. Our goal is to enhance our academic community with individuals who bring unique perspectives and exceptional analytical skills. Through this initiative, we aim to support and promote innovation in disciplines that are essential to India’s growth and global competitiveness.”

