Into the second half of April, Lucknow bakes at 43 degrees Celsius

Lucknow recorded the season’s hottest day with the temperature soaring to 43.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, 4.6 degrees above normal.

The MeT department predicts the maximum temperature to be around 43 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will stay around 22 degrees on Tuesday, according to a forecast issued. The MeT department has issued a forecast of heat waves across the state in the coming days.

The highest temperature in April was 45 degrees Celsius, recorded on April 30, 1999. Last year, the hottest day was April 29 when the temperature was recorded at 41.9 degrees Celsius.

State MeT director JP Gupta said,” There may be a marginal drop in temperature in the state capital on Tuesday.”

The MeT department has warned of gusty winds at speeds exceeding 25 kilometres per hour, likely at isolated places over West UP, while the state forecast is for mostly dry weather across the state with presence of strong surface winds at isolated places.

Varanasi recorded the maximum temperature in the state with mercury touching 45.2 degrees mark, which was 5.4 degrees above normal. It was followed by Kanpur with 44.7 degrees. The mercury in Sultanpur and Jhansi touched 44.4 degrees Celsius. Taj city Agra recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius.

Officials of the district administration have been directed to alert government hospitals about preparedness to treat those affected by heat stroke.

Health experts suggest increasing fluid intake especially during the day to counter the impact of the heat and prevent heat strokes.