Into the second half of April, Lucknow bakes at 43 degrees Celsius
Lucknow recorded the season’s hottest day with the temperature soaring to 43.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, 4.6 degrees above normal.
The MeT department predicts the maximum temperature to be around 43 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will stay around 22 degrees on Tuesday, according to a forecast issued. The MeT department has issued a forecast of heat waves across the state in the coming days.
The highest temperature in April was 45 degrees Celsius, recorded on April 30, 1999. Last year, the hottest day was April 29 when the temperature was recorded at 41.9 degrees Celsius.
State MeT director JP Gupta said,” There may be a marginal drop in temperature in the state capital on Tuesday.”
The MeT department has warned of gusty winds at speeds exceeding 25 kilometres per hour, likely at isolated places over West UP, while the state forecast is for mostly dry weather across the state with presence of strong surface winds at isolated places.
Varanasi recorded the maximum temperature in the state with mercury touching 45.2 degrees mark, which was 5.4 degrees above normal. It was followed by Kanpur with 44.7 degrees. The mercury in Sultanpur and Jhansi touched 44.4 degrees Celsius. Taj city Agra recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius.
Officials of the district administration have been directed to alert government hospitals about preparedness to treat those affected by heat stroke.
Health experts suggest increasing fluid intake especially during the day to counter the impact of the heat and prevent heat strokes.
-
Masks mandatory again in four NCR districts of Haryana
Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Monday said in view of increasing cases of Covid, wearing face masks was made mandatory in four NCR districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar. Additional chief secretary for health Rajeev Arora said those found without a mask in public will have to pay a fine of ₹500 from Tuesday. The state has a Covid positivity rate of 3.22%.
-
As prices of sand soar, Punjab government plans to take over mining
/ Chandigarh : Cracking the whip on illegal mining, the Aam Aadmi Party government is planning to take over mining operations in Punjab to check the soaring prices of sand that has jumped to over ₹40 per cubic-foot, an over three fold rise in its cost that has troubled the construction industry in the state.
-
Demanding regular jobs, sacked Covid warriors protest in Karnal
Upset over the termination of their service contract, hundreds of contractual health workers held a protest in Karnal, demanding that their services be restored. Amid police deployment, sloganeering protesters, who gathered from different parts of the state, held a protest at Sector 12 of Karnal and took out a protest march towards Haryana chief minister's residence in Prem Nagar, Karnal.
-
Karnal farmers protest auction of agriculture land of loan defaulter farmer
Agitated over the auction of nearly two acre agricultural land of a loan defaulting farmer, hundreds of farmers associated with farm unions held a protest in Karnal on Monday. The protesters alleged that the bank had sold out his 17 kanal and three marla agricultural land for recovery of a pending loan of ₹17 lakh.
-
Two held for Congress leader’s son’s murder in Yamunanagar
Two days after the 35-year-old son of a Haryana-based Congress leader was shot dead and three others were left injured by a group of men, two assailants were arrested for their involvement in murder, Yamunanagar police said on Monday. They were identified as Harpal and Nitesh, both from Kuruskhetra's Ladwa. The latter usually works for the former, police added.
