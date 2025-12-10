Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
Invest UP promotes Uttar Pradesh as investment hub in Japan

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 03:10 am IST

: The Invest UP delegation has expanded its global outreach in Japan with high-level meetings at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and a visit to the Seiko Advance manufacturing facility in Saitama. The team is led by Shashank Chaudhary, additional CEO of Invest UP.

The delegation also invited JETRO and corporate partners to visit key project sites in Uttar Pradesh to explore further collaboration opportunities (File Photo)

The visit aimed to highlight Uttar Pradesh’s policy stability, strong infrastructure, and growing opportunities in manufacturing, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and technology-led services. The delegation also reaffirmed the state’s commitment to long-term Japanese investors.

During discussions with JETRO, the team showcased the state’s GCC policy, upgraded infrastructure, skilled workforce and cost-efficient business environment. Senior JETRO India officials present included Takashi Suzuki, chief director general, Yuji Ando, senior director for Global Strategy (Southwest Asia); and Harunobu Hara from the Global Strategy Team.

A key focus of the outreach was the proposed “Japanese City” in the YEIDA region. Designed as an integrated industrial and residential hub, the project aims to offer world-class infrastructure, ready-to-use facilities and quality urban amenities tailored to Japanese companies. Invest UP highlighted its potential to attract major investments across manufacturing, services and GCC operations. The delegation also toured Seiko Advance’s manufacturing unit in Hasuda City for a technical exchange with company leaders. Discussions covered the firm’s planned expansion in Greater Noida, infrastructure requirements and available incentives, including land subsidies, net SGST refunds, skill-development support and electricity duty exemptions.

Invest UP reiterated its commitment to investor support and problem-solving for existing Japanese-linked projects, including companies such as Escorts Kubota.

“We are deepening partnerships that convert dialogue into durable investments. Uttar Pradesh offers scale, skilled talent and policy certainty, and we are ready to support Japanese companies in every way,” said additional CEO Shashank Chaudhary. The delegation also invited JETRO and corporate partners to visit key project sites in Uttar Pradesh to explore further collaboration opportunities.

