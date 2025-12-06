Invest UP team explores investment avenues, concludes its mission in Singapore

Opportunities for long-term collaboration, resilient asset creation and enhanced trade and investment flows were explored as an Invest UP delegation on Saturday concluded an investment outreach mission in Singapore. The visit aimed to position Uttar Pradesh as a preferred global investment destination (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

During the visit, the delegation engaged with leading institutional investors, including GIC Infrastructure and key industry bodies such as the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), according to an official statement.

Additional chief executive officer, Invest UP, Shashank Chaudhary led the delegation with an aim to strengthen the Singapore-Uttar Pradesh business relationship.

The visit aimed to position Uttar Pradesh as a preferred global investment destination by showcasing the state's policy stability, expanding infrastructure ecosystem, robust investor facilitation framework, and emerging opportunities across services, manufacturing, logistics, and new-age sectors, the statement added.

As part of this mission, the delegation held strategic discussions with senior leadership of GIC Infrastructure, one of the world’s largest institutional investors managing Singapore’s assets.

The meeting included senior vice-president Nitish Hemdani and senior officials of GIC, with participation from FICCI’s Country Head, Singapore, Navita Myer.

The Invest UP team presented the state’s strengths in land availability, policy stability, and emerging opportunities in infrastructure, services, logistics, and modern urban development.

Officials highlighted the state’s dedicated investor facilitation architecture, including specialised country and sector desks, and emphasised the state’s evolving Global Capability Centres (GCC) ecosystem and investment-friendly governance framework.

Both sides discussed avenues for deeper collaboration in infrastructure, sustainable urban services, and technology-driven sectors.

GIC expressed interest in exploring new areas aligned with the state’s growth trajectory and the focus on building long-term assets that generate employment and economic value.

Invest UP also interacted with SICCI to strengthen the Singapore-Uttar Pradesh business corridor.

The session, chaired by SICCI’s Internationalisation Subcommittee chairman Maneesh Tripathi, was attended by senior SICCI Board Directors in the presence of Mrithinjai S, first secretary (Commerce), High Commission of India, Singapore.

The dialogue underscored the increasing alignment between Singaporean enterprises and the state’s rapidly expanding economic ecosystem.

Invest UP showcased the state’s strong demographic and economic advantages, including a large young workforce, an extensive education network, and a thriving startup ecosystem.

The SICCI reaffirmed its commitment to supporting its members in exploring collaborative opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and enhancing bilateral trade and investment flows.