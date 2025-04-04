IPL2025 ︱Mumbai Indians, with stars Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, arrive for their first game against LSG

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will play their first match against each other at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium today. Team MI's skipper Hardik Pandya and former captain Rohit Sharma were welcomed in the city amid cheer from the fans. Meanwhile, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant was also seen sweating it out at the net to bring his best game on ground this evening. LSG skipper Rishabh Pant with coach Ricky Ponting(Deepak Gupta/HT)

In their last match, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets, while LSG were outplayed by Punjab Kings on their home ground. LSG fans are eagerly anticipating their team's performance against MI on their home turf, hoping to improve their position in the points tally. The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium today, with the start scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. Upon arrival, the MI stars received a warm welcome from the fans.