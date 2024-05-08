ISC students debunk myth that humanities are not for the bright

LUCKNOW: The ISC result this year has shattered the myth that bright students do not opt for humanities . This year’s results prove that bright students have broken the glass ceiling and social taboo associated with choosing arts stream . Even school principals have approved the idea that artsis no more an old stream that lacks career options. (Pic for representation)

Notching 399 out of 400 marks, ISC students have proved they are at par with their science counterparts when it comes to competition.

Both students and parents alike were now becoming more receptive to alternative career paths beyond traditional fields like engineering and medicine, said a number of ISC school toppers eager to embark on the next chapter of their academic journey .

Yashika Sachdeva, who topped in St Agnes’ Loreto Day School, Lucknow by securing 98.3% studied political science, history, geography, mathematics and English in ISC. “My decision to choose these subjects was driven by my interest in international relations and world politics,” said this bright girl who aspires to crack the civil service examination after her graduation.

“Currently, I am preparing for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) with the aim of securing admission in Delhi University for a bachelor’s course in political science. However, I remain open to exploring other fields such as economics and law, recognizing the interdisciplinary nature of my interests and the myriad of opportunities they present,” she said.

“Looking ahead, my ultimate aspiration is to serve in the foreign services, leveraging my passion for world affairs and diplomacy to contribute positively to the Indian foreign policy. To achieve this goal, I plan to pursue the civil services examinations after graduation. I am particularly fortunate to have parents who wholeheartedly supported my decision to pursue my passion,” said Yashika.

Topper of Seth MR Jaipuria School, Priyamvada Singh (99.25%) obtained 397 out of 400. She got 100 in political science and 99 in history, geography and English. She wants to pursue BA honours in political science from LSR, Hindu College or Miranda House depending upon CUET UG ranking. Her goal is to crack the civil services exam.

Explaining how students with humanities scored 100%, she said, “There is a shift in the structure of the question paper that has become very objective. The answer writing skill has become sharper, more exact and accurate. The mindset in the evaluation of answers has also become more rational, scientific and objective. These are the main reasons why students from humanities are scoring a high percentage.”

Sudiksha Singh, who topped in La Martiniere Girls College in class 12 feels that there is a lot of scope even for arts stream students. “Humanities has many more avenues than what people would have thought in the past . The syllabus has changed and it encourages critical thinking which has also played a role,” said Sudiksha who got 99.25% (397 out of 400) with 100 each in history, psychology and political science and 97 in English. She is preparing for BA Honours with political science or psychology and will chase UPSC dreams after graduation.

She added: “I feel that people are now shunning the orthodox thinking that was associated with the ‘arts’ side and are looking at the practical aspects and opportunities that the stream offers not only career-wise but also in terms of personal development.”

Surbhi Kumar, a student of City Montessori School, who scored 98.50%, said, “I chose the humanities stream because I wanted to pursue lawand the stream builds a good foundation for it.” On the question whether scoring high was much harder in the stream, she replied, “Whether or not getting marks is easy was never the question. However, me and many of my batchmates have done really well and scored the maximum marks. Overall it’s an interesting choice to take arts for one who is really passionate about it!”

Another CMS student, Titiksha Sharma, with 98.25%, ,said, “The main reason I chose arts stream was because personally, humanities has always enticed me. I was particularly interested in economics and geography.Also,the subjects aligned with the career I have in mind. I want to crack the UPSC examination.”

The results have also shown that boys too have done exceptionally well in humanities, stereotyped as a more female-centric career choice. With a splendid 97%, Aadi Malhotra from CMS Station Road, spoke of how the normative sciences did not fascinate him as much as the world of humanities. “I think students who opt for humanities generally don’t top because the stigma associated with taking humanities takes a toll on their motivation levels. I personally saw that as a challenge which motivated me to excel,” he added.

Even school principals have approved the idea that humanities are no more an old stream that lacks career options.

St Agnes’ Loreto Day School principal Debra Bunny said. “The subjects in humanities require not rote learning but a deep understanding of the subject, excellent writing skills and the ability to think critically as well as creatively. Some students are blessed with these gifts. With the changed pattern of the question papers where MCQs pose the real tests, these students excel.”

Manager of City Montessori School, Geeta Gandhi Kingdon said, “Historically CMS focused on science or commerce subjects but in the past 8 years we have offered humanities subjects such as psychology, sociology, political science, legal studies, history, etc as we wanted to expand our offering, recognising that many students aiming for a wide range of careers and the civil services like to study humanities subjects.”