close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / ISI agent involved in drugs, arms smuggling nabbed in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

ISI agent involved in drugs, arms smuggling nabbed in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 11, 2024 08:22 PM IST

The accused, Tahseem alias ‘Mota’, a resident of Shamli, was wanted by the Punjab Police since 2019 in a dacoity planning case lodged in Jalandhar

LUCKNOW Wanted for five years, an ISI agent allegedly involved in smuggling drugs, Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and firearms and distributing these to different people to disturb law and order and wage war against the country, was arrested by the UP Special Task Force (STF) from west UP’s Muzaffarnagar late on Wednesday night, said DG (law and order), Prashant Kumar here on Thursday.

STF ADG Amitabh Yash said Tahseem is a close aide of Shamli’s Kairana resident Iqbal Kana, who is believed to be in Pakistan, involved in nefarious activities from there with the help of the ISI. (Pic for representation)
STF ADG Amitabh Yash said Tahseem is a close aide of Shamli’s Kairana resident Iqbal Kana, who is believed to be in Pakistan, involved in nefarious activities from there with the help of the ISI. (Pic for representation)

The accused Tahseem alias ‘Mota’, a resident of Shamli, was wanted by the Punjab Police since 2019 in a dacoity planning case lodged in Jalandhar. He was also wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for the past two years in a case of Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967, lodged in Delhi, he said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The accused managed to escape twice when one of his accomplices Imran was arrested along with FICN to the face value of 6,08,300 in Shamli on August 2 last year, and when his brother Kaleem was arrested for fraud and outraging religious sentiments in Shamli on August 16,” he added.

STF ADG Amitabh Yash said he is a close aide of Shamli’s Kairana resident Iqbal Kana, who is believed to be in Pakistan, involved in nefarious activities from there with the help of the ISI. The arrested accused Tahseem also frequently visited Pakistan and was working for ISI handler Dilshad alias Mirza, with whom he came in touch in around 2002. Since then, he was involved in supplying and circulating FICN in different parts of the country.

The accused was arrested thrice, along with FICN, and remained in jail for seven years after being convicted in one of these cases and came out jail after completing the sentence in 2016. He was first arrested along with one Amir Ahmad, carrying FICN to the face value 70,000 in Shamli, and then along with one Raman Sharma, carrying FICN to the face value of 8 lakh in Delhi.

He was arrested again while travelling in a car along with 22 lakh in Amritsar, said the officer.

The ADG said he first visited Pakistan in 2002 and visited his aunt’s house in Kot Addu before shifting to Lahore. He stayed at the house of Iqbal Kana’s close aide Hamida, also a resident of Shamli. Later, he came in touch with ISI handler Dilshad alias Mirza.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out