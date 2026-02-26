IT raids on UP BSP MLA’s premises enter Day 2; ₹10 crore cash, valuables recovered

The Income Tax department’s searches on the premises linked to Uma Shankar Singh—the lone Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA in Uttar Pradesh—continued for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with coordinated action underway in Sonbhadra, Kaushambi and Ballia. The operation at his Lucknow residence concluded on Thursday morning after nearly 20 hours. Sources said investigators are analysing files, digital data and transaction trails to establish the alleged scale and nature of irregularities. (For Representation)

According to sources, officials recovered approximately ₹10 crore cash from the Lucknow premises. The team also reportedly seized other valuables. The department, however, has not issued any formal statement confirming the cash or valuables recovered during the searches.

The action, which began early Wednesday, covered more than 15 locations simultaneously as part of an investigation into an alleged ₹1,000-crore tax evasion case. Officials are scrutinising financial documents, electronic devices and other records suspected to be linked to the matter. Sources said investigators are analysing files, digital data and transaction trails to establish the alleged scale and nature of irregularities.

At the Lucknow residence, the search reportedly commenced around 7:30 am on Wednesday and continued until about 9:00 am on Thursday. Nearly 50 officials were involved in the operation. Entry and exit from the premises were restricted throughout the search, with Singh and his family members remaining inside the house.

In Sonbhadra, a team of around 24 officials is conducting searches at the office of a construction firm allegedly associated with the MLA. The main gate of the premises remained locked from the inside with staff present within the compound. Officials are understood to have continued the exercise overnight, arranging food from outside.

Singh, a three-time MLA from Rasra in Ballia district, is currently undergoing treatment for blood cancer. He recently returned from the United States after medical procedures and is said to be in isolation at his Lucknow residence.