Jai Narain PG college celebrates Founder’s Day
Mar 27, 2023 12:17 AM IST
Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak encouraged students to have a positive outlook even in trying times and never to stop pursuing their life goals
Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak encouraged students to have a positive outlook even in trying times and never to stop pursuing their life goals. On Sunday, he attended the Founder’s Day celebrations of Sri Jai Narain Misra PG College (KKC), Lucknow, where he presented 62 awards and certificates to students for their achievements in the last academic session.
He said the college has maintained its relevance even today and felicitated its retired teachers. VN Misra, president of the college management committee, presided over the programme. The ‘president’s’ and ‘principal’s’ medals were given to Swati Tiwari and Nidhi Tiwari.