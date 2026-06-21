Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Jaipuria Institute holds 30th convocation, 358 students graduate

    Sharad Jaipuria encouraged students to embrace lifelong learning, while Shreevats Jaipuria, vice chairman, board of governors of the institute, urged them to lead with integrity and empathy. Sushma Vishnani, director of the institute, said continuous learning, resilience and ethical leadership would remain essential in a rapidly changing world.

    Published on: Jun 21, 2026 10:36 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, on Sunday conferred diplomas on 358 students and awarded fellowships to two scholars during its 30th Annual Convocation. The Class of 2026 across the institute’s four campuses secured a highest salary package of 24.11 lakh per annum and an average package of 11.08 lakh per annum.

    The chairman’s gold medal at Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, was awarded to Saarim Ahmad Khan (PGDM) (Sourced)
    The chairman’s gold medal at Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, was awarded to Saarim Ahmad Khan (PGDM) (Sourced)

    The ceremony was attended by chief guest Pulkit Trivedi, managing director-India, Snap Inc., guest of honour Garun Dhwaj Singh, director, Deutsche Bank and alumnus of the institute, along with Sharad Jaipuria, chairman, board of governors.

    The institute said students received offers from recruiters including Deloitte, private banks, Aditya Birla Capital, Colgate-Palmolive, TVS Motor Company, Jio-bp and JK Cement.

    The chairman’s gold medal was awarded to Saarim Ahmad Khan (PGDM), Amisha Bisen (PGDM-financial services) and Palak Singh (PGDM-retail management). Amisha Bisen was also named student of the year and best women student 2026.

    “It is truly a proud moment to witness the achievements of the graduating cohort,” said Pulkit Trivedi, urging students to remain ambitious while upholding ethics and integrity.

    Garun Dhwaj Singh advised graduates to focus on building a strong foundation, invest in personal growth and nurture meaningful relationships.

    Sharad Jaipuria encouraged students to embrace lifelong learning, while Shreevats Jaipuria, vice chairman, board of governors of the institute, urged them to lead with integrity and empathy. Sushma Vishnani, director of the institute, said continuous learning, resilience and ethical leadership would remain essential in a rapidly changing world.

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Jaipuria Institute Holds 30th Convocation, 358 Students Graduate
    Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Jaipuria Institute Holds 30th Convocation, 358 Students Graduate
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes