Jaish terror ring gets bigger, UP ATS to probe Dr Adil’s UP connection

UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has been put on alert after the recovery of 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate from a rented room in Haryana's Faridabad. The recovery was made on the basis of information extracted from an MBBS doctor, Adil Ahmad, arrested from Saharanpur by Jammu and Kashmir police, on November 7.

Sources confirmed that interrogation is ongoing, and security agencies are examining Dr Ahmad’s past associations, including his work as a university educator, his movements between states, and the origin of the recovered material.

Police officials said further arrests are possible as the investigation progresses.

A senior ATS official said that the J & K Police and Haryana Police informed them about the recovery of the explosives, arms and ammunition from the doctor’s rented house in Dhauj village of Faridabad. He said the UP ATS is further investigating the network established by him in Saharanpur and other parts of UP while working in a hospital.

According to officials, Dr Ahmad, who previously practised at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag before resigning in 2024, had been working at a clinic in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

During interrogation, Adil confessed to storing explosive material in a room he had rented in Faridabad three months ago. The police noted that he rarely stayed at the location and had taken the room primarily to store material.

Authorities have also registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), citing the seriousness of the weapons and explosive cache, which indicates possible links to terrorism-related activities.

Investigators believe this may be part of a larger module. The probe widened when another doctor, Muzamil Shakil, was arrested in Pulwama on November 7 based on Dr Ahmad’s statements.