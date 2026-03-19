Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0: UP-Centre pact speeds up ‘tap water to every home’ goal

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the central government and the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday to strengthen access to clean drinking water for people in the state’s rural areas under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0. The scheme has now been expanded to all villages lacking piped water facilities (File)

The MoU formally marks the beginning of the second phase of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttar Pradesh, which the Union cabinet recently approved. The agreement was signed virtually in the presence of Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

CM Adityanath said the agreement is an important step towards realising the goal of “Har Ghar Nal se Jal” on the ground. He added that it will enable better planning, timely execution and improved outcomes in water supply schemes. Rural residents will directly benefit from access to safe and clean drinking water, he said.

Emphasising strong coordination between the Centre and the state, the CM said it will enhance both transparency and accountability in the scheme’s implementation. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to provide clean drinking water to the last person is now being realised at a faster pace.

Highlighting the transformation in the state’s drinking water system, Yogi said that while piped water supply was earlier limited to a few villages, regular water supply is now being ensured in thousands of villages. Areas that once suffered from serious diseases due to contaminated water are witnessing rapid improvement, he said.

He noted that the sanitation and clean drinking water initiatives have played a crucial role in controlling diseases like encephalitis in eastern UP.

The government’s focus is not limited to providing connections, but also extends to the long-term operation and maintenance of schemes. Along with the water supply system, the maintenance of the network has also been strengthened in the majority of the villages, he said.

The scheme, which initially covered limited areas, has now been expanded to all villages lacking piped water facilities. Regions like Bundelkhand and Vindhya, once facing acute water scarcity, are now receiving tap water in every household, he added.

Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil said quality, transparency and accountability must remain paramount in works undertaken under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He urged the states to ensure that all projects are implemented with the vision of sustainability and long-term utility. The agreement between the central and UP governments will not only strengthen drinking water supply but also make a positive impact on the living standards of the rural population, their health, and education, he said.

The Union minister of state for Jal Shakti, V Somanna, and UP Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh also attended the program.