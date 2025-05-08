Jan Aushadhi Kendra numbers set to increase in UP soon

The State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHIS) has planned to have a Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra (PMJAK) in all district level hospitals and community health centres of the state. The plan is to boost the number of PMJAK in the state and is not limited to health facilities at district hospitals only. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

“We are analysing where these shops are located at present. Hospitals that do not have one will get them soon. The process has begun,” said Archana Verma, CEO, SACHIS.

UP has 167 district level hospitals and over 950 CHCs spread across 75 districts. Several districts have more than one district level hospital, including women and combined hospitals.

PMJAK provides generic medicine that comes for less price than branded medicines and the difference in price is up to 60%.

To increase the number of PMJAK, the previous system of review at divisional level has been revised and brought down to the district level. Each district and list of PMJAK are being studied and the possibility of opening new drug stores is being worked upon.

“The number of total PMJAK will cross the 1,100 mark once all hospitals and CHCs are covered,” said Verma.

Officials from Food Safety and Drug Administration, chief medical officer of the district concerned and selected vendor will coordinate to open and run the drug store, said Verma.

SACHIS will monitor the exercise and ensure quality of drugs being provided is of the highest standard and stock of medicine is maintained for patients coming to get them.

“We have directed those who open drug stores to ensure that the medicines are available, and that the order of medicines is processed before the stock finishes so that no patient returns without medicine,” said Verma.