Janata Darshan: CM Yogi directs action to cancel bail of accused intimidating victims

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to initiate proceedings to cancel the bail of accused who threaten complainants after their release. He warned that hooliganism would not be tolerated and ordered strict action against those intimidating weaker sections. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur on Friday. (PTI)

During a Janata Darshan at the Digvijay Nath Auditorium on the temple premises on the second day of his visit to Gorakhpur, the chief minister heard the grievances of around 200 people and assured them of swift redressal. While addressing complaints, particularly from women alleging intimidation and harassment by influential individuals, he instructed police to act promptly and firmly.

“If any accused threatens the complainant after being released on bail, steps should be taken to cancel the bail,” he said.

Around 200 applications were submitted during the event and forwarded to the departments concerned, with directions to ensure timely and satisfactory resolution.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to public welfare, Adityanath said resolving citizens’ grievances remains a priority and stressed the need to ensure justice without discrimination. He also directed strict action against land grabbers and mafia elements, and said eligible beneficiaries must receive the benefits of government schemes.

Responding to requests for financial assistance for treatment of serious illnesses, he assured that no one’s treatment would be halted due to lack of funds. He added that once hospitals provide cost estimates, the government would arrange the necessary financial support.

The chief minister also interacted with children accompanying their families and offered them chocolates. HTC