Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur: CM Yogi asks officials to solve people’s problems at the earliest

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took note of the problems of the public during the Janata Darshan organised in the Gorakhnath temple complex of Gorakhpur.

He directed the officials to solve the problems of the public at the earliest.

In particular, Yogi Adityanath asked the officials to ensure that no patient should suffer due to paucity of funds. It was the second day of his two-day visit to Gorakhpur. He heard the grievances of over 200 people.

“UPCM @myogiadityanath listened to the problems of the people in the Janata Darshan organised in the Gorakhnath temple complex of Gorakhpur district today. During this, the chief minister directed the officers to solve the problems of the public quickly and also distributed chocolates to the children as a token of affection,” the chief minister’s office tweeted.

Most of the complaints were regarding land dispute.

Muslim women were among those who reached Gorakhnath temple to seek the chief minister’s help for issuance of ration cards and for medical assistance.

The chief minister assured them funds would be made available as soon as an estimate is received from the hospital concerned.

Earlier, in a meeting with traders on Saturday evening, he directed the officials to prepare a draft for establishing packaging institutions under schemes for micro, small and medium enterprises for young professionals.

He also said that state government had approved proposals for construction of overbridges at Deoria bypass and at Padleyganj crossing in Gorakhpur, apart from approving the proposal for drainage at Gurdhaiya nullah in the city to resolve waterlogging and traffic bottlenecks.

On October 25, a woman from Bihar participated in the ‘Janata Darshan’ of the chief minister at Gorakhnath temple where she “registered her complaint” seeking his intervention.

According to an official release, Yogi listened to her problems and told her that had she faced the problem in U.P, it would be immediately solved and advised her to raise her issue with the authorities concerned in her state.

“This is the second time in a row that a person from Bihar has visited Janata Darshan to register her complaint with the CM seeking his help in addressing her problem. Earlier, during the last Janata Darshan of the chief minister, another woman from Bihar had complained about her joblessness and the gigantic problem of unemployment in her state and CM Yogi had assured her of help, directing officials in this regard,” the release said.

