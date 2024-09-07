Jatayu gave his life to protect women’s honour, says Yogi

Gorakhpur: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that Jatayu, the king of vultures, was the first martyr who gave up his life for women’s dignity in Ramayana era. He made sacrifices to uphold righteousness and dignity of women. UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the the newly built Jatayu Conservation and Breeding Centre in Gorakhpur. (Agency)

“On hearing Sita’s sorrowful cries and as a friend of King Dasharath Jatayu fought unarmed against Ravana to uphold the values of friendship, ultimately sacrificing his life. Ramayan taught us about women’s dignity, friendship and discipline along with fulfilling of promises. In honour of Jatayu’s legacy, his statue has been installed in front of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the newly established Jatayu Conservation Centre further commemorates his memory and contributions,” he said, while inaugurating the Asian King Vulture Conservation and Breeding Centre.

CM also directed the forest department to establish a forestry college in Gorakhpur. The college will offer degree and diploma courses tailored to the needs of the forest department, providing youth with job opportunities in various forestry sectors .

During the event, the CM felicitated including scientific officer and centre in-charge Dr Durgesh Nandan, biologist Sriprakash patel, keeper Manoj patel, biologist Alka Dubey and deputy ranger Dinesh Chaurasia.

Yogi said, “Drastic decline in vulture population is due to excessive use of pesticides. For their conservation, India’s first conservation centre has been opened in Campierganj. It is satisfying that members of the Vantangiya community have been employed as caretakers of the centre,” said the CM who had laid foundation stone of centre on October 7, 2020.

Yogi Adityanath in his address shared an overview of the progress in Uttar Pradesh and Gorakhpur with the construction of highways, expansion of railways and the development of metro system.