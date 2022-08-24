After floor test win, Nitish looks to expand to UP with eye on 2024 polls
The JD(U) has appointed former Jaunpur Lok Sabha MP Dhananjay Singh, known for his muscle power, as the party’s national general secretary in Uttar Pradesh
After breaking off from the National Democratic Alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar, the Janta Dal (United) is working towards strengthening its base in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the eastern districts bordering Bihar.
The JD(U) has appointed former Jaunpur Lok Sabha MP Dhananjay Singh, known for his muscle power, as the party’s national general secretary in Uttar Pradesh. Singh unsuccessfully contested the 2022 assembly elections from the Malhani seat in his home district. His wife Srikala Reddy is a zila panchayat chairman in Jaunpur.
A meeting of the JD(U) state executive was held under the chairmanship of state unit president Anup Singh Patel in Lucknow on Tuesday where Singh was present as the chief guest.
Party leaders welcomed the JD(U) and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s ‘grand alliance’ government in Bihar, and Patel said Nitish Kumar’s party has plans to expand its cadre in Uttar Pradesh as well.
Also Read:Nitish Kumar wins floor test in Bihar Assembly as BJP stages walkout
“Party leaders have been directed to form committees from district to booth levels before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Workers should enlighten people about the ideals of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, including inclusive development and social justice and how JD (U) promotes the principles of socialism,” Patel said.
The JD(U) is likely to field candidates in UP during the 2024 general elections. Along with the development and social justice in Bihar, the party is expected to highlight the failure of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government to check issues such as price rise, increasing unemployment, the suffering of the farmers and harassment of the traders, Patel said.
JD(U) had fielded candidates from 27 assembly seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls after alliance talks with the BJP failed. However, they failed to open their account, polling only 0.11% of the vote share.
-
Uttarakhand cabinet approves building 2-storey structures in Kedarnath Dham area
The Uttarakhand cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to the proposal of allowing construction of two-storey structures in Kedarnath Dham area, citing the paucity of space in Kedarnath. This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on Wednesday. After the meeting, chief secretary SS Sandhu shared details of the cabinet decisions.
-
Madhya Pradesh: Bodies of couple, children found; police recover suicide note
A couple and their two children were found dead at their home in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. Police found a suicide note stating the head of the family was unable to repay the loan Yadav's had taken from a company through online mode, an official said. Prima facie, Yadav died of hanging while three others died of poisoning, another official said.
-
Couple fought over custody of 2-yr-old daughter after separation. He kills her: Cop
Dehradun: A 30-year-old man in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district allegedly killed hKuldeep Rathi, a truck driver'stwo-year-old daughter and then tried to slit his throat after a dispute with her mother on who would get her custody once they separate, police said on Wednesday. The little girl was found, her throat slit, in the sugarcane fields of Haridwar's Khala Teera village. Police said the suspect, Kuldeep Rathi, is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh.
-
‘Declare Supertech twin towers area ‘No Fly Zone’ during demolition’: Officials
Ahead of the demolition of Supertech's Apex and Ceyanne towers in Noida on Sunday, the real estate developer has written to Airports Authority of India and Directorate General of Civil Aviation requesting them to take precautionary measures with regards to security of aeroplanes that may cross the area on the day, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
-
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: No idol immersion to be allowed in Ganga during festival
Ganesh idols will not be allowed for immersion in the Ganga river, authorities said on Wednesday. The district administration has directed municipal corporation to earmark and make temporary idol immersion points, artificial lakes, ponds, ramps, among others, in the civic periphery for Ganesh Utsav. “No one will be allowed to immerse idols directly in the Ganga and if someone violates then due action will be taken against such violators,” said district magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics