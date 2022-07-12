JEE Main 2022 session 1: Meerut boy tops in UP with 100 NTA score

LUCKNOW Meerut boy Saumitra Garg, 19, topped in the state in the JEE Main-2022 and is among the 14 candidates across India who got 100 NTA score in session 1 in paper 1 (BE/BTech).

A student of Delhi Public School (Meerut), Saumitra has put all family celebrations on hold for the time being. “This was just the first hurdle. Result of the JEE Advanced to be held in August will be the key, as on the basis of that performance, I will get admission to IIT,” he said.

He added, “If a student is willing to study round the year, he can easily strike the right balance between board and competitive exams. While I was preparing for JEE Mains, it also helped in preparing for my board exams.”

While Covid-19 affected the lives for many people, Saumitra said he considers himself lucky as it did not impact him. “I was able to attend my school and coaching classes online. The pandemic did not impact my preparation,” he said.

Saumitra loves to read novels and scored 464th rank in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana. His father, Sudhir Kumar Garg, is a businessman and mother, Rekha Garg, a housewife. Soumitra attended FIIT-JEE (Meerut) classes.

Of the 14 students who secured 100 percentile in JEE Main session 1, four are from Telangana, followed by Andhra Pradesh - 3. Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab and Karnataka have one each.

Utkarsh Lohiya from Lucknow topped in the SC category with 99.962 NTA score in UP. His father, Gajendra Lohiya, said his son is focused on JEE Advanced that will determine which IIT he will go to. He shares the honour with four others in this category.

Devansh Bansal, a student of City Motessori School (Kanpur Road branch), got 99.94 percentile. He got maximum marks in chemistry. He is preparing for JEE Advanced.