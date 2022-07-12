JEE Main 2022 session 1: Meerut boy tops in UP with 100 NTA score
LUCKNOW Meerut boy Saumitra Garg, 19, topped in the state in the JEE Main-2022 and is among the 14 candidates across India who got 100 NTA score in session 1 in paper 1 (BE/BTech).
A student of Delhi Public School (Meerut), Saumitra has put all family celebrations on hold for the time being. “This was just the first hurdle. Result of the JEE Advanced to be held in August will be the key, as on the basis of that performance, I will get admission to IIT,” he said.
He added, “If a student is willing to study round the year, he can easily strike the right balance between board and competitive exams. While I was preparing for JEE Mains, it also helped in preparing for my board exams.”
While Covid-19 affected the lives for many people, Saumitra said he considers himself lucky as it did not impact him. “I was able to attend my school and coaching classes online. The pandemic did not impact my preparation,” he said.
Saumitra loves to read novels and scored 464th rank in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana. His father, Sudhir Kumar Garg, is a businessman and mother, Rekha Garg, a housewife. Soumitra attended FIIT-JEE (Meerut) classes.
Of the 14 students who secured 100 percentile in JEE Main session 1, four are from Telangana, followed by Andhra Pradesh - 3. Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab and Karnataka have one each.
Utkarsh Lohiya from Lucknow topped in the SC category with 99.962 NTA score in UP. His father, Gajendra Lohiya, said his son is focused on JEE Advanced that will determine which IIT he will go to. He shares the honour with four others in this category.
Devansh Bansal, a student of City Motessori School (Kanpur Road branch), got 99.94 percentile. He got maximum marks in chemistry. He is preparing for JEE Advanced.
-
Punjab government floats tenders for delivery of wheat flour to 1.83 crore beneficiaries
The Punjab government on Monday invited tenders for delivery of wheat flour to about 1.83 crore beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act. A state government spokesperson said that the tenders have been floated by the newly formed Punjab State Cooperative Marketing Society Limited for the inclusion of delivery services and listing of flour mills for grinding of wheat.
-
Habitual thief caught with 13 more stolen bicycles in Chandigarh
Out on bail after being arrested for bicycle thefts in April, a habitual thief has been caught with 13 more stolen bicycles. Vikas, lives near Guga Madi Mandir in Sector 28. His arrest came following a complaint by Sector-29 resident Gurdeep Singh, whose Hercules bicycle was stolen from the market of Sector 29-C. On his arrest, Vikas confessed to stealing 12 more bicycles of different makes, which were also recovered.
-
Congress did not do anything for Mandi: Jai Ram
Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur accused the party for not doing anything for his home district, Mandi, on Monday. He also honoured a girl under the 'Beti Hai Anmol' programme. He said that of the 78 gram panchayat pradhans in Seraj, 76 were affiliated to the BJP.
-
Panchkula DC asks officials to identify accident-prone areas
Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik presided over the meeting of district road safety and safe school vahan policy committee and asked officials of various government departments including National Highways Authority of India to provide road safety training to their respective officials and undertake a road safety audit. He said the vehicles impounded by RTA should be parked at the police station concerned and at the old workshop of Haryana roadways.
-
Punjab Police arrest 676 drug smugglers in a week
The Punjab Police have arrested 676 drug smugglers and suppliers after registering 559 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the last one week. As many as 32 proclaimed offenders and absconders in the NDPS cases have also been arrested in the past week, IG, headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics