JEE Main: Baghpat’s Utkarsh Khokhar Uttar Pradesh topper

Utkarsh Khokhar from Baghpat emerged as the state topper in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main (session 2), securing a 99.999 percentile. Ojas Singhal turned out to be the city topper with 99.97 percentile. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the result on Monday. Utkarsh Khokhar. (SOURCED IMAGE)

Over 100 students, including Utkarsh Khokhar, scored above 99 from Uttar Pradesh, said DK Mishra, regional director of a coaching chain. Khokhar prepared for the exam at the coaching chain’s Delhi centre.

Twenty-five CMS students scored above the 99 percentile and 166 students cleared the JEE-Main (session 2) examination. Among them, Tejas Raj of the Kanpur Road campus secured the highest score of 99.73 percentile. Raj said he aspires to pursue electrical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

“I credit my success to the teachers who turned out to be the best guides. I consider problem-solving my greatest strength,” said Raj.

Similarly, Sakshya Vansh (99.71), Anuj Jain (99.68), Abhyuday Sarthak (99.67), Bhanu Prakash Verma (99.66), Arjun Agarwal (99.63), Rishit Raizada (99.63) of CMS also cleared the exam. They attributed their success to their teachers.Across the country, 26 candidates bagged a perfect 100 NTA score in JEE-Main, according to NTA. Twenty-four candidates had achieved the feat in 2025.

While over 13 lakh candidates had appeared in the first edition of the exam in January, more than 10 lakh candidates had appeared in the second edition in April.

Among the candidates who secured an NTA score of 100, five each are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana followed by four from Rajasthan, three from Delhi and two each from Maharashtra and Haryana.

One candidate each from Chandigarh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Gujarat have achieved the feat.