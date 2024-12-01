Jhansi tragedy aftermath: Fire-safety checklist sent to all medical colleges, institutions in U.P.

Learning a lesson from the fire tragedy at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, the state medical education department has issued a fire-safety checklist to all medical colleges/institutes in Uttar Pradesh. Charred ward of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after a fire at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, in Jhansi district on November 16, 2024. (File)

Medical institutes across the state have been asked to check the fire safety status on campus in accordance with a questionnaire prepared by experts.

The Jhansi fire broke out on November 15, claiming the lives of 10 newborns that night. Eight other infants, who were rescued on the night of the blaze, died later.

In the checklist, the state medical colleges have been particularly directed to check their ICUs and critical areas. All medical colleges have been asked whether critical areas like ICUs and OTs have accessible hosepipes.

“The basic objective of these questions and the checklist is the institutes should correct anything that is not updated on campus. This also (aims) to make the authorities accountable,” said a senior official at the medical education department.

The questions to be replied regarding fire alarms include the following: Are the hydrants accessible? Are the fire alarms functional and audible throughout the facility? Have the fire alarm and hydrants been checked in the last three months? Was electrical load audit conducted in the last six months? Do patient treatment and common areas have smoke detectors and fire alarms? Are the electrical ducts sealed with fire resistant sealants throughout? Do critical areas like ICU and OT have automatic sprinkler systems?

In particular, select institutions have been asked to ensure wiring and switch boards are in order.

These institutes include the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute, Lucknow, J.K. Cancer Institute, Kanpur, LPS Cardiology, Kanpur, GIMS Greater Noida, Government Medical College, in Kanpur, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Kannauj, Saharanpur, Azamgarh, Jalaun, Ambedkarnagar, Banda and Badaun. A short circuit in the switch board was the apparent reason for fire in Jhansi.

Focus on evacuation plan

A common point in the checklist is evacuation, particularly from ICU and wards located at a distance from the main gate. Is the evacuation plan displayed prominently in multiple areas and floors? Do all hospital staff know the location of Manually Operated Electronic Fire Alarm (push button fire alarm boxes.). The checklist also asks: Do all hospital staff know the location of fire extinguishers and hose reel provided on the respective floors?