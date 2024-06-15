JIM Lucknow convocation: Students urged to contribute more to research, focus on future tech

It was a moment of joy for the 347 graduating students of Jaipuria Institute of Management (JIM-L) at the institute’s 28th convocation function on Saturday. Meritorious students pose with their awards at the JIM Lucknow convocation on Saturday. (sourced)

Students of Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), PGDM (Financial Services) and PGDM (Retail Management) programme received their degrees from chief guest Sudhanshu Trivedi, a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha on the occasion.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In his address, Trivedi urged students to contribute more to research and focus on future technologies like composite material, genome sequencing, space technology, quantum computing. He also urged the students to focus on determination rather than intellect.

Preya Chakravarty was awarded the best student of the year (female) trophy for her outstanding academic performance and leadership. She received the PGDM chairman’s gold medal for academic excellence. “Through relentless dedication and hard work, I embraced every challenge. I burnt midnight oil and converted it into a beacon of success and turned my dreams into reality,” she said.

Sahil Gulati received the PGDM (retail management) chairman’s gold medal while Isha Dubey received the PGDM (financial services) chairman’s gold medal. Brimming with enthusiasm, the graduating students shared their academic journey at the institution.

“I want to express my gratitude to Jaipuria Lucknow for everything I have learned over the last two years. It not only helped me develop business acumen but also my personality as a whole. Without the institute’s unwavering support, I could not have achieved my dreams,’’ said Akhil Anand Kanchan (batch 2022-24).

Jaipuria Lucknow celebrated the achievements of its alumni with awards. Academic excellence award was conferred on Naveen Arora (2008-2010 batch) while the award for corporate excellence was bagged by Somit Chitrey (2002-04 batch) and Ankur Khare (2003-05 batch).

For efficient plastic management, Vidya Bhooshan Singh (2009-11 batch) bagged the ‘notable public service award’.

Ashok Joshi, senior vice president, Axis Bank also addressed the students.

Highlighting the necessity of adaptability, Kavita Pathak, director of the institute urged the graduating students to embrace the concept of “learning to unlearn.”

She said: “In a world where every three months you see technology change shape, one must unlearn and prepare to relearn with new knowledge, information and skills.” Shreevats Jaipuria, vice chairman, board of governors also shared his thoughts with the students.