J-K man detained at Ayodhya Ram temple handed over to family

Police on Sunday handed over a 55-year-old Kashmiri man, who was detained for allegedly attempting to offer namaz inside the high-security Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex in Ayodhya on Saturday, to his family after they produced medical documents claiming he suffered from mental illness, police officials said. A security check being conducted in Ayodhya. (ANI photo)

The man, identified as AB Ahad Sheikh (also referred to as Ahmed Sheikh), a resident of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, was detained after alert security personnel noticed him sitting near the Sita Rasoi area inside the temple complex and allegedly preparing to offer namaz. The Ram temple premises are among the most heavily guarded religious sites in the country.

According to police, Sheikh entered the complex through Gate D-1. Security staff intervened immediately and took him into custody. Eyewitnesses claimed he raised religious slogans when restrained, prompting heightened alert within the complex.

Superintendent of police (city) Chakrapani Tripathi said Sheikh’s family reached Ayodhya on Saturday evening after being informed about the incident. “The family members told the police that he is mentally ill and submitted medical records in support of their claim. After verification, he was handed over to his relatives,” Tripathi said.

Police sources said no objectionable or suspicious items were found on Sheikh during checks. He was carrying personal belongings, including dry fruits. During questioning, the man reportedly told investigators that he was travelling to Ajmer.

UP director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said, “There was no security lapse. Yes, a person entered the premises and after he committed the objectionable act, he was immediately brought to the police station, his identity was verified and further action is being taken.”

As part of standard security protocol, local police and intelligence agencies conducted a detailed inquiry. Some Kashmiri youths selling shawls in Ayodhya were also questioned as a precautionary measure. “Their identities and addresses were verified. Nothing suspicious was found, and they were released along with their belongings,” SP (city) Tripathi said.

From Shopian, Sheikh’s family members told reporters that he often leaves home without informing anyone and is under treatment for mental health issues. His son, Imran Sheikh, said the family had no knowledge of his father’s travel to Ayodhya. “He is mentally unsound and does not stay at home for long. We came to know about this only after police contacted us,” he said. (With input from agencies)