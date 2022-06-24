Journey to IIML: Father’s last words inspired him to chart his success
When Shahil Soni, 23, of Mumbai entered the premises of Indian Institute of Management (IIML), Lucknow, on Thursday to study there, his father’s last words “Tu Khub Padhai Karna” (you study hard) kept ringing in his ears as he took a round of the campus where his classes will start from July 1.
Belonging to a Marwari family, Shahil was about to complete his bachelor’s course in engineering (BE) when his father, who ran a jewellery retail shop in Mumbai, died in April 2019 due to diabetes-related complications. Unable to bear the shock, Shahil’s grandfather also passed away six months later.
“I graduated from an average college. I have been an average student all along. But it all changed when my dad passed away. His last words were the turning point in my career and there was no looking back,” said Shahil who earlier had no plans of cracking a tough competitive exam like Common Admission Test (CAT).
It was after the death of his father that Shahil decided to get into the best management college in the country. Shahil, who scored 66.29% in graduation, gave his best in CAT 2021 exam to score 99.62 percentile and got admission at IIM, Lucknow.
Along with CAT, Shahil attempted a few other examinations like MAH-MBA CET in which he scored 99.85% but couldn’t get the college he wanted as he missed the chance by just 3 marks.
However, he didn’t settle for the second-best college option he had. He also appeared for SBI PO exam and cleared it with an All-India ranking of 44. Nearly 12 lakh aspirants had appeared in the exam and only 2054 were selected.
-
Ludhiana: Industrialists protest against advance power bills
Members of various industrial associations staged a protest against the state government and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited at Janta Nagar power sub-station on Friday over the notices served for recovery of 45 days advance bills (advance consumption deposit). The industrial associations which took part in the protest included Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association, United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association, Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation and Auto Parts Manufacturers Association.
-
Villagers in panic as Dudhwa ramps up effort to catch elusive man-killer tiger
On Thursday, Suraj, 14, a cattle grazer, officially became the fifth victim of a man-animal conflict in Khairatiya village, located along the Dudhwa forest area, which also houses a tiger reserve. But the locals disagree and peg the figure at 20, blaming officials for doing nothing. This was the second tiger attack in the last five days in this village. In an earlier attack, a tiger had mauled an elderly to death on June 18.
-
U.P.: Friday prayers pass off peacefully in Prayagraj
IG range Rakesh Kumar Singh said the situation in Atala and other areas of old city remained peaceful on Friday. Traders opened their shops and locals were back to their normal routine. Security personnel have been deployed in Atala and other areas as a precautionary measure. Violence and arson had taken place in Atala area after Friday prayers on June 10. Police have till now arrested 103 people in connection with the violence.
-
Prayagraj: Inaugural Bharat Gaurav train to arrive in Sangam city on June 26
Inaugural Bharat Gaurav train, which connects Ramayana circuit destinations in India and Nepal, would be arriving in Sangam city on the night of June 26, informed North Central Railway officials. After departing from Delhi's Safdarjung railway on June 21, the train arrived at Janakpur Dham, Nepal on June 23. The Indian government launched this initiative to connect all of the major locations associated with Lord Ram and Sita and create the Ramayana Circuit.
-
Ludhiana: 15-yr-old boy arrested for harassing 16-yr-old girl
Days after availing bail in a case of abducting a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage, a 15-year-old boy was arrested for putting up posters with pictures he had clicked with the girl in the past at Kaudi village in Khanna. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim's mother. After an FIR was lodged against the boy, police arrested him and sent him to a juvenile home.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics