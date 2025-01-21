Judicial commission visits Sambhal to probe Nov 24 violence, records statements

LUCKNOW A judicial commission formed by the UP government visited Sambhal town on Tuesday to inspect areas affected by violence during the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24 last year and recorded statements of witnesses. A three-member judicial inquiry commission investigating the Nov 24 violence in Sambhal visits the Jama Masjid area in Sambhal, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

The delegation was accompanied by district magistrate Rajender Pensiya, superintendent of police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi, and Moradabad police range DIG Muniraj G.

Former judge of the high court Justice DK Arora, former chief secretary Amit Mohan Prasad and ex-DGP Arvind Kumar Jain are members of the commission, which was constituted on November 28, 2024. The panel had visited Sambhal on December 1, 2024, for the first time.

After arriving in Sambhal, the delegation first visited the crime scene at Kot Garvi and Delhi Gate where violence broke out on November 24, 2024. The delegation visited Shahi Jama Masjid and remained there for around 20 minutes. The panel members also inspected the drain where Pakistan and American made bullets were recovered by the Sambhal police.

“We have set up this camp to ensure that people who wish to share their concerns and provide information don’t have to travel to Lucknow,” former DGP Arvind Kumar Jain told media persons.

“For the convenience of locals we have come to Sambhal. We will remain here for 4-5 hours to record their statements,” he added.

After visiting the mosque, the delegation stayed at the PWD Guest House, where it met locals and recorded their statements.

Sambhal was in the news after the court of civil judge (senior division) on November 19 last year ordered a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, following a petition by Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain.

The court also appointed Ramesh Raghav as the advocate commissioner to carry out the survey. The advocate commissioner carried out an initial survey of the mosque on November 19 evening in the presence of district magistrate Rajender Pensiya and superintendent of police KK Bishnoi.

A second round of the survey began on November 24, sparking protests and violence that claimed four lives.

On November 29, 2024, the Supreme Court ordered the Sambhal trial court not to pass any order related to the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid while directing the UP government to maintain peace and harmony in the violence-hit town.

On December 12, 2024, the apex court restrained courts across the country from admitting fresh suits or passing orders in pending ones seeking a survey of mosques to determine whether temples lie beneath them.

The top court’s order halted ongoing proceedings in seven such cases in different courts across the state.