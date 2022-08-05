June 10 Prayagraj violence: Allahabad HC relief to AIKMS gen secy
The Allahabad high court has stayed any coercive action against Dr Ashish Mittal, general secretary, All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS), booked in a criminal case in connection with the protests that took place in Prayagraj on June 10, 2022 over now-suspended BJP spokespersons’ remarks on Prophet Mohammed.
However, the relief granted by court on July 29 is subject to the condition that Mittal shall cooperate with the police investigation. Justice Om Prakash Tripathi further directed the state government to file counter affidavit in the petition filed by Dr Ashish Mittal within two weeks and list the matter for hearing on August 22, 2022.
A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against Dr Mittal in June this year by the court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Allahabad, in a case related to Prayagraj violence.
As per the allegations in the FIR, the dispute (which ultimately led to violent protests in Prayagraj) started at a Masjid where followers of a particular religion had assembled to offer namaz and immediately thereafter, with a preconceived mind, they started a violent protest and raised slogans against a particular religion.
In the FIR, 70 named and 5,000 unnamed people had been included for their alleged involvement in the June 10 Prayagraj violence.
Counsel for Mittal argued that he does not belong to Muslim community and that he had not attended the assembly. It was submitted that in the instant case, the magistrate had issued an NBW against him during the investigation of the case for securing his presence before the police.
Against this backdrop, it was submitted that though the magistrate has the power to issue a warrant during the investigation also, however, such power can be exercised for securing the appearance of the accused in court alone and not for the aid of the police in the investigation.
It was further submitted that the order impugned in this application was passed to secure the appearance of the applicant before police during the investigation, and not before the court, and therefore, the same was liable to be quashed.
Gurugram likely to get 50 air-conditioned electric buses by January 2023
The city is likely to get 50 air-conditioned electric buses by January next year, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited authorities said on Friday. A proposal for procuring 550 electric AC buses was approved in a state cabinet sub-committee meeting chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on July 29. Of these 550 buses, 100 have been marked for GMCBL and the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority.
Ludhiana | PAU students’ protest against unmemployment enters Day 10
The protest by Punjab Agricultural University Students Association against the state government, over vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments and its failure to provide employment to educated youth, entered the tenth consecutive day on Friday. On Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal had extended support to students of Punjab Agricultural University.
Punjabi woman ends life in NY after recording video blaming hubby, in-laws
LUCKNOW “Pain, torture and trauma are the words that define Mandeep's eight-year-long marriage,” says Jaspal Singh, 60, father of Mandeep Kaur, 30, who committed suicide on August 3, after domestic abuse allegedly by her husband Ranjodh Singh. Kaur, who hails from UP's Bijnore district, was living in New York along with her husband and two daughters when she allegedly ended her life. Kaur is survived by her two daughters, aged four and six, respectively.
Ludhiana | With ban on single-use plastic, eco-friendly products are here to stay
Following a complete ban on single-use plastic from July 1, various alternative products are arousing interest among people. The carry bags, disposable glasses, straws and cutlery items made from corn starch are proving to be an eco-friendly replacement for plastic. Hardeep Singh from Windsor Industries said, “These substitutes of plastic products automatically decompose in soil and water within 180 days.” Shrikant, marketing manager of a Ludhiana-based company, Dr Bio said the government could provide tax rebates and subsidies to support such industries.
Invest UP directs government departments to clear pending dues of MSMEs
Pending dues of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and other issues were resolved at the tripartite meeting of the Invest UP, Indian Industries Association and concerned departments of the state government on Friday. This was the first meeting in the post-Covid-19 pandemic phase. Presiding over the meeting, chief executive officer of Invest UP and secretary, Abhishek Prakash, Industrial Development, resolved issues of MSMEs on case-to-case basis.
