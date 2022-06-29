June 3 Kanpur violence: Police seek NBW against builder; SIT reconstituted

KANPUR The police moved court seeking a non-bailable warrant against Haji Mohammad Wasi, a builder and one of the alleged funders of the June 3 Kanpur violence, who had been absconding after his name cropped up in the case along with Mukhtar Baba, also an alleged funder of the protests in Kanpur, said officials.

It was alleged that Wasi funded Zafar Hayat Hashmi, the alleged mastermind of the Kanpur violence. Similarly Mukhtar Baba, another builder, was found to be in league with Hashmi, and as per the police, the entire conspiracy was hatched at his restaurant that has been sealed.

The process to seize Wasi’s properties had also been initiated after commissioner of police Vijay Singh Meena gave the go-ahead for the action two days ago. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) was already probing the Kanpur violence.

Haji Wasi has constructed 80 buildings in Muslim pockets of the city – all of them illegal, according to a police report.

“Police teams are working in tandem for his arrest. They are stationed in Delhi where his last location was tracked. The cops also visited Nizamuddin Markaz, where he is a regular visitor,” said an official.

The Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) had sealed nine buildings of Haji Wasi and demolished one that he built on the land that belonged to someone else.

“The police will try to execute the non-bailable warrant and the court has been approached in this direction,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the SIT probing into the Kanpur violence was reconstituted. All members of the team had been changed and DCP (east) Pramod Kumar will head the team in place of DCP (south) Sanjiv Tyagi.

Tyagi’s team was under fire for alleged leak of information related to the probe. One of the SIT members, ACP (Colonelgunj) Tripurari Pandey, was alleged to have leaked the information. Pandey, however, refuted the allegation, said officials.

