June 3 Kanpur violence: Police seek NBW against builder; SIT reconstituted
KANPUR The police moved court seeking a non-bailable warrant against Haji Mohammad Wasi, a builder and one of the alleged funders of the June 3 Kanpur violence, who had been absconding after his name cropped up in the case along with Mukhtar Baba, also an alleged funder of the protests in Kanpur, said officials.
It was alleged that Wasi funded Zafar Hayat Hashmi, the alleged mastermind of the Kanpur violence. Similarly Mukhtar Baba, another builder, was found to be in league with Hashmi, and as per the police, the entire conspiracy was hatched at his restaurant that has been sealed.
The process to seize Wasi’s properties had also been initiated after commissioner of police Vijay Singh Meena gave the go-ahead for the action two days ago. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) was already probing the Kanpur violence.
Haji Wasi has constructed 80 buildings in Muslim pockets of the city – all of them illegal, according to a police report.
“Police teams are working in tandem for his arrest. They are stationed in Delhi where his last location was tracked. The cops also visited Nizamuddin Markaz, where he is a regular visitor,” said an official.
The Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) had sealed nine buildings of Haji Wasi and demolished one that he built on the land that belonged to someone else.
“The police will try to execute the non-bailable warrant and the court has been approached in this direction,” said an official.
Meanwhile, the SIT probing into the Kanpur violence was reconstituted. All members of the team had been changed and DCP (east) Pramod Kumar will head the team in place of DCP (south) Sanjiv Tyagi.
Tyagi’s team was under fire for alleged leak of information related to the probe. One of the SIT members, ACP (Colonelgunj) Tripurari Pandey, was alleged to have leaked the information. Pandey, however, refuted the allegation, said officials.
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
Girls outshine boys in Himachal board Class 10 exams
Girls outshone boys in the Class10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday. Results are available on HPBoSE's website www.hpbose.org. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the term examination was introduced in Himachal schools for the first time and it has helped improve the results. He said Term I of Class 10 was held in November/December 2021 and Term II in March/April 2022.
19-year-old ‘drug addict’ murdered in Panipat, father, sister-in-law booked
A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat on Tuesday night. Old Industrial Police Station in-charge Balraj Singh said, “The victim was addicted to drugs and used to molest his sister-in-law and beat up his father.” After a board of doctors carried out the post-mortem examination, the duo was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
