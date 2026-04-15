Just pay and skip the driving test! Open secret of ‘DL racket’

LUCKNOW More than a year after a crackdown by the district administration, touts and brokers continue to operate with impunity at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Alambagh. These intermediaries are allegedly charging up to 10 times the official fees for driving licences (DLs) and openly promising to bypass mandatory driving tests, an investigation by Hindustan Times has found. The inflated charges are being levied on applicants seeking new learner’s permits as well as those converting their permits into permanent licences (Pic for representation)

The inflated charges are being levied on applicants seeking new learner’s permits as well as those converting their permits into permanent licences

This comes despite a surprise inspection by district magistrate Vishak G Iyer in March 2025, during which several brokers were detained and multiple unauthorised online service centres operating without Jan Seva Kendra registration were identified and sealed, just outside the RTO office. Police complaints were also filed against individuals found engaging in RTO-related work illegally.

During a visit to the RTO office in Alambagh and one on Deva Road, our correspondent found brokers not only operating from cyber cafés outside the premises, but also sitting inside the RTO building.

One such broker, identifying himself as Rajesh Chandra (name changed), approached the correspondent and asked, “Kya hua bhaiya, DL banwana hai?” When asked about the charges, he said that ₹5,000 would be required for a learner’s licence. He further added that an additional ₹2,500 would be charged, out of which ₹2,000 would be paid to “babu” (officials) and ₹500 would be his commission.

According to him, the applicant only needs to provide an Aadhaar number and a mobile number linked to it. The total amount, he claimed, includes both the learner’s licence and the permanent DL after the stipulated period.

As per official norms, a learner’s licence is valid for six months, and an applicant can apply for a permanent licence 30 days after getting the learner’s licence.

When questioned about the mandatory driving test, the broker dismissed the requirement, saying: “No test has to be given. Even the automated test centres set up at BKT need not be visited...the entire process will be managed internally.”

A similar pattern was observed outside the RTO premises, particularly in the complexes that were inspected by the DM last year. Several establishments, functioning as cyber cafés, were allegedly found facilitating illegal DL services.

At one such shop operating in the complex, right in front of the RTO office, Abhishek Sharma (name changed) quoted ₹4,500 for processing the DL, along with an additional ₹2,300 as his service charge, taking the total to ₹6,800 for obtaining a licence, from learner’s stage to permanent, without any driving test. For those seeking only a learner’s licence, he quoted ₹1,500.

RTO (Lucknow) Sanjay Tiwari denied the allegations, stating that the department has maintained strict vigilance against the involvement of touts.

“Since the DM’s inspection last year, no such activities are being carried out here. The cyber cafes outside the premises are only for filling forms; they do not make DLs,” he said.

He added that the entire process has been made online and urged applicants to complete the procedure themselves rather than relying on intermediaries. Attempts to contact the DM and his team went in vain as there was no response.

During the March 2025 inspection, several unauthorised centres, operating as fake Jan Suvidha Kendras, were sealed. Eight suspected touts were detained and legal action was initiated against at least one individual involved in illegal RTO operations.

HT has been trying to contact DM Vishak G Iyer, but neither he nor his team has responded.

OFFICIAL FEE STRUCTURE

As per the prescribed fee structure, obtaining a DL involves multiple stages. A learner’s licence costs ₹200 for a motorcycle and ₹350 for both motorcycle and car. For a permanent licence, the fee is ₹700 for a motorcycle and ₹1,000 for both categories combined.

Additional charges include ₹50 for a re-test for a learner’s licence and ₹300 per vehicle for a driving test. Other services, such as renewal or address change cost ₹400, while a duplicate licence costs ₹600, licence replacement ₹400 and an international driving permit ₹1,000.

PROCESS FOR OBTAINING DL

The transport department has shifted most of its services online, including applications for driving licences (DLs) and booking slots for driving tests. Applicants are required to visit the Parivahan website, upload the necessary documents, pay the prescribed fees and book a date and time slot for the driving test. Once the applicant successfully clears the test, the driving licence is dispatched to the registered address.

For a learner’s licence, applicants must first clear the prescribed test. After holding the learner’s licence, valid for six months, they can apply for a permanent DL, for which they are required to appear for and pass another driving test. First-time applicants must mandatorily obtain a learner’s licence before applying for a permanent DL.

Despite these actions, the continued presence of touts both inside and outside the RTO premises raises questions about enforcement and oversight, as applicants continue to be lured into paying exorbitant amounts for a process that is officially designed to be transparent and affordable.