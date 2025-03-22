Menu Explore
Kakori double murder: Angry kin stage protest; politicians visit to express sympathy

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 22, 2025 09:32 PM IST

A police force led by senior police officials were sent to the scene. Also, PAC jawans were deployed at the scene to prevent any untoward situation

Angry family members of the two youths who were found murdered on the road in Kakori, protested by placing the bodies on Mohan Road and scuffled with police.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Seeing protester strength, a police force led by senior police officials were sent to the scene. Also, PAC jawans were deployed at the scene to prevent any untoward situation.

There was much anger in Paan Kheda village of Kakori when the bodies of the deceased reached it. Family members blocked Mohan Road by placing the bodies there. During this, there was a brief scuffle with the police who came to clear the blockade.

Two youths, one a railways’ employee, were murdered in Paan Kheda village on Friday night. The reason for the murder is said to be an affair with a married woman.

Also, there was a crowd at the houses of the deceased during the day. Family members said that the victims Rohit Rajput and Manoj Rajput were fast friends.

Rohit’s father Ramesh is the security guard of a minister in the present government in UP. He told mediamen that his son had left in the evening saying that he was going to a birthday party but he did not say where or with whom he was going.

Manoj’s father, Ramnaresh, said that when he asked his son where he was going, his son said there was a party at a friend’s house. “After this, we got the news of his murder,” he said.

Politicians pay condolences

Former Union minister Kaushal Kishore reached the village to meet the relatives of the deceased. He consoled the family members and assured them that action will be taken against the accused. Meanwhile, Congress district president Rudra Daman said that the work of the police is limited to sending the bodies to the postmortem house.

Meanwhile BJP district president Vijay Maurya and former divisional president Ravi Raj Lodhi also reached the village to meet the family of the deceased Rohit on Saturday evening. They met the deceased’s father and assured him of all possible help.

Inspector Kakori, Nawab Ahmed, said that the case was being investigated.

