Kakori kid’s murder: Autopsy does not confirm sexual assault
The post mortem report of a six-year-old girl, whose mutilated body was found in a Kakori village on Thursday, has confirmed murder but could not confirm sexual assault “as the body was badly mutilated.”
The panel of doctors, which conducted the post-mortem examination of the girl’s body, have further sought slide examination report to get clarity over sexual assault.
The body of the girl, who was missing since April 17 evening, was found in an abandoned plot in Tiranga colony of Amethiya area in Salempur village of Kakori on April 21.
As of now, police have failed to make any breakthrough in the case and find the reason behind the crime.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), south, Rajesh Srivastava said sexual assault has not been ascertained in the post-mortem report. He said the girl was apparently strangulated to death and later her body was disposed of at the plot. He said the body was mutilated, apparently by stray dogs.
Srivastava said the police were working on the case and were preparing a chronology of the incident.
He said the girl left her house for a near-by grocery shop to bring some goods at around 6.30 pm on Thursday. “Her family members started searching for her when she did not return for over 30 minutes and approached the police after failing to find her,” he said.
Inspector of Kakori police station Jitendra Singh said the police were trying to find out under what circumstances the girl disappeared and what was the reason behind her murder.
He said family dispute and personal dispute angles were also been looked into as the girl stayed here with the family of her father’s elder brother for the past five months.
-
Leaders from US, China and UK visit Gujarat and no other states, says Sharad Pawar
KOLHAPUR/PUNE Speaking at a rally of the Nationalist Congress Party at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised questions over presidents and prime ministers from the USA, China and United Kingdom visiting Gujarat and not the other states. NCP on Saturday organised s state-level rally at Kolhapur and all the NCP leaders from the state were present for the public rally.
-
Maharashtra reports 194 new Covid cases, highest in a day this month
Mumbai: On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 194 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest spike in a day this month, taking the total count to 7,876,697. Meanwhile, Mumbai clocked 72 cases. State's tally of active cases is gradually rising and has increased to 869 after 141 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. For the last 29 days, it has not reported over 200 cases in a day. At present, the state is free from all the restrictions.
-
Sexual harassment: AMU prof’s acquittal quashed, sentenced to one year’s RI
Aligarh's additional district judge Rajesh Bhardwaj has quashed the acquittal by a trial court of a professor in the management department of Aligarh Muslim University, Bilal Mustafa, and sentenced him to one year's rigorous imprisonment with penalty for making sexual remarks, unwelcome physical contact and advances towards an Iranian girl research scholar studying under him. The judge, however, allowed the bail application of Mustafa on personal bond of ₹25,000 and production of two sureties.
-
Newly married couple, niece dead as tree falls on two-wheeler in Pune
PUNE A couple was killed in Purandar area of Pune district after a branch of a tree fell on them on Friday night. Unseasonal rainfall, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department, is suspected to have led to the felling of a branch of a tree growing along Saswad road, according to the police. The deceased were identified as Rasika and Renukesh Jadhav, both in their 30s.
-
Mobile shop wall broken to steal 307 phones worth ₹52.3 lakh
PUNE A burglary was reported at a mobile shop in Somwar peth area of Pune late on Thursday. According to police, the robbers fled with mobiles worth ₹52.3 lakh. The theft allegedly happened in the night intermediate of Thursday and Friday morning. A total of 307 mobile phones were stolen from the shop along with other items. A case under Sections 454, 457, and 380 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Samarth police station.
