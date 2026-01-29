Kalraj, Brij Bhushan voice concern over new UGC rules, call for rollback

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Kalraj Mishra and Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh have cautioned the central government on the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, terming them unconstitutional and demanding their rollback. Former governor Kalraj Mishra has said the grievance redressal committee should have representation from all sections of society. (FILE PH OTO)

Speaking at a press conference in Noida on Wednesday, former Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra said the new UGC rules have led to nationwide churning and people have launched movements against the new rules.

The central government should take cognisance of the opposition to the regulations and bring the required amendment, he said.

“We have demanded that the unconstitutional rules, which are based on caste discrimination and which include OBCs, should be amended. I believe that all sections of society need to be included in this. If any student from any caste or community faces discrimination, they should have the opportunity to file a complaint, and I believe that everyone should be included in this process,” Mishra said.

“I feel that the guidelines provided by the UGC will violate the fundamental rights of the Constitution, and therefore, it will be considered unconstitutional. We demand that punitive action be taken against those who file false complaints. Currently, there is no provision for punitive action. We believe that there should be such a provision,” he said.

“We demand that the grievance redressal committee, which has been designated as the Equal Opportunity Centre, should have representation from all sections of society. Furthermore, the committee’s timeframe, scope, jurisdiction, and other details should be clearly defined. We also met with a delegation today. We discussed all these points with them. We also met education minister Dharmendra Pradhan,” he added.

At a separate press conference in Gonda, former BJP MP Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh too expressed apprehension over the negative fallout of the new UGC regulation and termed it divisive.

“It will lead to disputes in the society on the basis of caste. The government should withdraw the new rules,” he said.

Singh said society doesn’t run from an office or by mere paper law.

“If you want to run a society, come to the villages where people live and work together without any caste or racial discrimination,” he said.

His son Karan Bhusan Singh, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj, said in a post on X, “I want to clarify that the Parliamentary Standing Committee, of which I am a member, had no role in the formulation of these rules.”

“My sentiments are with the people of our society, and I demand that the UGC reconsider this rule, respect public sentiment, and make necessary amendments to it so that caste-based animosity does not spread in society,” he said.

“We cannot allow our educational institutions to become centres of caste warfare. We want to take everyone along,” he said.

(With agency inputs)