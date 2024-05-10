Kamakhya Devi temple existed on Sikri premises, claims suit in Agra court

A civil suit was filed in the court of the civil judge (senior division), Agra, on May 9, claiming the Jama Masjid and “dargah (mausoleum)” of Sufi saint Shaikh Salim Chishti on Fatehpur Sikri’s premises as the site of Mata Kamakhya Devi temple. The dargah (mausoleum) of Sufi saint Shaikh Salim Chishti is located within the quadrangle of the Jama Masjid in Fatehpur Sikri. (HT file)

The suit has been filed on behalf of deity Shri Bhagwan Sri Kamakhya Mata as the main petitioner represented through next friend and lawyer Ajay Pratap Singh and five others against the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, the management committee of Shaikh Salim Chishti dargah and the management committee of Jama Masjid at Fatehpur Sikri. It has been prayed in the suit the ‘encroached site’ should be freed.

“The court of the civil judge (senior division) at Agra has admitted the case filed and later transferred it to JSCC (judge for small causes cases) court with original suit number 113 of 2024. Dates are to be fixed by JSCC court in this regard,” said lawyer Ajay Pratap Singh who also heads Yogeshwar Sanskratik Anusandhan Sansthan Trust, Agra.

The petitioner claimed that site where the dargah of Sufi saint Shaikh Salim Chishti and adjoining Jama Masjid existed was originally the site of Maa Kamakhya Devi temple.

“The word Sikri has originated from Sikarwar, a Kshatriya clan after whom this region bordering Rajasthan was named in 14th century. Mata Kamakhya Devi was revered by these Sikarwar rulers but the site was encroached during the invasion of Babur and later it turned to present day dargah of Shaikh Salim Chishti by Babur’s successors,” Singh claimed.

The petitioner denied that Fatehpur Sikri came up during Akbar’s reign, claiming that the mention of Sikri is found in Babur’s memoir Bāburnāma.

Singh further claimed that initially Sikri was a small village close to Khanwa (in Rajasthan) where the famous decisive battle was fought between Babur and Rana Sangram Singh aka Rana Sanga in 1527 AD when the former changed its name to ‘Shukri (Thanksgiving)’ as a gratitude to the God for the hard won victory.

“Mughal rulers Babur and Akbar encroached upon the area and brought up Buland Darwaza which in fact was southern gate of Kamakhya Mata temple and remains of Hindu architecture were dismantled by Akbar and inscriptions in Arabic were placed,” claims lawyer Singh.

The petitioner has sought, in prayer clause of the suit filed, removal of encroachment and giving back of possession to the Hindu deity. It has also sought stopping of Islamic religious activities going on at the mosque and the dargah in Fatehpur Sikri.

Located 40 km from Agra city, Fatehpur Sikri is a monument conserved by Archaeological Survey of India. It is known more as once the capital of Mughal empire during reign of emperor Akbar who later abandoned the capital here and shifted back to Agra fort.