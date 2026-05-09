Kamta traffic experiment puts brakes on bus operations

The traffic diversion experiment introduced near the Kamta tri-junction on Lucknow-Ayodhya Road on April 25 to ease chronic congestion has begun affecting operations at the Awadh bus station, with Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) officials claiming that barricading around the terminal has sharply reduced passenger movement and bus operations. Passenger footfall at Awadh bus station drops sharply as UPSRTC flags losses and longer diversion routes due to barricading near the tri-junction. (HT)

UPSRTC officials, requesting anonymity, said barricading on three sides of the bus station and changes in the traffic flow pattern over the past week have made it difficult for passengers to directly access buses from the terminal. According to officials, the number of buses operating through the station has dropped from around 400 to nearly 200 in 24 hours, while daily passenger footfall has fallen from nearly 7,000 to around 3,000.

Roadways officials said passengers are increasingly avoiding buses operating from the station because of longer travel routes and delays caused by the diversion plan. The situation has also increased fuel consumption and operational costs, leading to financial losses for the corporation, although the exact losses are yet to be assessed.

Officials said buses earlier exited directly from Awadh bus station onto Ayodhya Road. However, after the diversion was implemented, buses are now being routed through the Vijayant Khand service lane, Kathauta crossing and the Chinhat overbridge before rejoining Ayodhya Road.

The altered route has nearly doubled the travel distance between Kamta and Chinhat from around 3.5 km to nearly 7 km, officials said. They added that the longer route has increased travel time and diesel expenses besides causing inconvenience to passengers.

Amarnath Sahay, Lucknow regional manager of UPSRTC, said a detailed report regarding the issue has been prepared and will be submitted to the deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

“The barricading and U-turn experiment at Kamta tri-junction is affecting both passengers and bus operations. Passenger movement and bus traffic at Awadh bus station have reduced by more than half. This is directly impacting public convenience and causing losses to the transport corporation,” Sahay said.

Officials said the report also includes suggestions for redesigning the barricading and U-turn arrangement outside the bus station to ensure smoother entry and exit for buses and passengers. The corporation is expected to urge traffic authorities to modify or remove the barricading near the station to restore normal operations.