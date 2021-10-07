Kangana meets UP minister, to begin promoting ODOP scheme soon

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh here on Thursday met actor Kangana Ranaut who has been appointed the brand ambassador for the promotion of UP government’s “One District, One Product” (ODOP) scheme.

Singh, who is the minister for micro, small and medium enterprises, investment and export, textile, khadi and gram udyog, discussed with the actor how ODOP scheme could be promoted in a better way. Ranaut was of the view that aspirational aspects of consumers should be addressed through her advertisements.

“We had a good discussion. I briefed her how micro and small industries are coming up and shaping the state’s rural economy. Kangana ji said she wanted to begin shooting for the scheme promotion as quickly as possible,” the minister said.

Singh also made a presentation before the actor, who had recently met chief minister Yogi Adityanath, about the ODOP scheme at a five-star hotel. The minister said that ODOP scheme was unique as it sought to promote local products globally.

“There are products in UP which one can’t usually find elsewhere, say ‘Kala Namak’ rice variety for example. UP is full of amazing things. Many of these products are now GI-tagged which means that they are certified as being specific to a given region in UP,” Singh said.