Kangana ‘slapping’ row needs thorough probe: Rakesh Tikait

Supporting the CISF woman personnel who allegedly slapped actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut recently, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has said the matter should be probed in its entirety. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has thrown his weight behind CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur. (HT file)

Meanwhile, Kulwinder Kaur, the accused CISF personnel, has been suspended and an investigation has been launched. The CISF, tasked with providing security at airports, has also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident. What happened at the airport was an argument and that girl (Kaur) did not hit Ranaut, he said in a statement.

“When the farmers’ protest was on, she (Ranaut) had given a statement that women protestors took ₹100 each for the sit-in. She (the CISF personnel) was hurt due to that (Ranaut’s statement). She had raised questions (with Ranaut). Whole Punjab is with her,” the BKU leader claimed.

“If she (Kaur) has done anything wrong, impose charges on her for that but her suspension or dismissal from service -- this needs to be probed, why such incident happened,” the BKU leader said.

In a video message on Thursday (June 6), Ranaut alleged she was hit in the face and abused by a CISF personnel during security check at the Chandigarh airport.