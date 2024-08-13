Kannauj girl records statement, alleges she was raped: Police

KANPUR The 15-year-old rape survivor said in her statement recorded before the district court in Kannauj on Tuesday that she was raped allegedly by the ‘Samajwadi Party’ leader Nawab Singh Yadav who was arrested late on Sunday night on the charges of molesting the minor. Police said the role of the girl’s aunt had been suspicious and police teams were trying to track her. (For Representation)

Superintendent of police (SP), Kannauj, Amit Kumar Anand said after the minor’s statement, the section related to rape was being added to the FIR. “The police would seek his remand from the court for further questioning,” the SP added.

ALSO READ- Resident doctors' body ends strike after assurance from health minister Nadda on safety demands

Before being taken to the court, the rape survivor underwent medical examination at the district hospital. The statement was recorded before the magistrate in the district court. She said she was not molested by the ‘SP’ leader but raped, said the police.

ALSO READ- Akhilesh Yadav's DNA test demand in Ayodhya gangrape case stirs row; BJP, BSP hit back

The girl’s family has blamed her aunt who had taken her to Yadav’s degree college on Sunday night for their daughter’s ordeal. Anand said the role of the girl’s aunt had been suspicious and police teams were trying to track her.

“The police called her for her statement but she skipped and disappeared. Several police teams are pursuing her,” he said. Meanwhile, forensic experts and the investigating team went to Chowdhary Chandan Singh Yadav Degree College where the DVR was seized and samples were taken from the room in which the SP leader was found merely in an underwear.

ALSO READ- 'Can't be a Yogi if...': Akhilesh Yadav attacks Yogi Adityanath

“The CCTV footage of Sunday is being screened by the forensic experts to help the police build a strong case,” said officials. On the other hand, the girl’s aunt on Tuesday released a video statement claiming it was a conspiracy by the ‘SP’ leaders.