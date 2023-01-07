Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kannauj teacher writes ‘love letter’ to class 8 student

Kannauj teacher writes 'love letter' to class 8 student

lucknow news
Published on Jan 07, 2023

The letter was allegedly given to the student on December 30, after which the school went on winter vacation.

By HT Correspondent, Kanpur

A class eight student and her family in Kannauj have alleged that one of the girl’s teachers at a government primary school wrote her a ‘love letter’ and even asked her to tear it after reading it.

The letter was allegedly given to the student on December 30, after which the school went on winter vacation. The family has lodged a complaint with Sadar Kotwali police accusing the teacher of harassment and intimidation.

Kannauj SP Kunwar Anupam Singh said the police were looking into the case, and the basic education department had been asked to conduct an inquiry and share the report with the police.

Basic shiksha adhikari Kaustubh Singh said a team headed by the block education officer has begun the investigation. “We have requested the police to match the handwriting in the letter with that of the teacher’s,” he said, adding stern action would be taken against the teacher if the charges hold in the inquiry.

The girl’s father said the teacher, aged around 47 years, had been harassing her. “My daughter told us that he gave her a love letter on December 30. When we confronted him, the teacher threatened us saying that he will get my daughter kidnapped,” he said.

“I have brought this issue to the police’s knowledge. They, however, are yet to lodge a FIR.”

The teacher in question was not available for his comment. He and his family members have reportedly gone underground and switched off their phones.

President of Kannauj Shikshak Sangh Anup Mishra said the teachers’ body would seek harsh punishment if the teacher was found guilty of what he was accused of.

