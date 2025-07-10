Kanpur CMO office chair drama ends, police escort Dr Nemi out

A tense standoff at the Chief Medical Officer’s (CMO) office in Kanpur ended on Thursday evening after police escorted suspended CMO Dr Haridutt Nemi out of the premises, nearly seven-and-a-half hours after he occupied the official chair and asserted his claim to the post. The episode followed Wednesday’s incident in which Dr Nemi removed the nameplate of his replacement, Dr Udaynath, and reinstalled his own outside the CMO’s office (Sourced)

The episode followed Wednesday’s incident in which Dr Nemi removed the nameplate of his replacement, Dr Udaynath, and reinstalled his own outside the CMO’s office. That move sparked confusion among staff and set the stage for Thursday’s confrontation.

On Thursday morning around 9:30 am, Dr Nemi entered the office claiming that a stay granted by the high court on his suspension allowed him to resume duties. He took the chair, addressed the staff as the CMO, and held a meeting. One staff member was seen touching his feet in a gesture of support. However, most rooms in the office remained shut, and employees refrained from any official work amid uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Dr Udaynath, who had been posted as CMO after Dr Nemi’s suspension on June 19, issued a written directive stating that Dr Nemi should not be given any files or allowed to undertake any official responsibilities. He also warned staff not to follow any orders issued by Dr Nemi or allow him to sign documents.

By afternoon, senior officials including the additional district magistrate, assistant commissioner of police, and a police contingent arrived with Dr Udaynath. The office gate was locked from the inside as a closed-door discussion took place.

Officials reportedly informed Dr Nemi that while the court had stayed his suspension, there was no official government communication reinstating him. In contrast, Dr Udaynath’s appointment was backed by a government order and remained valid.

Dr Nemi was escorted out by police after 5 pm. Before leaving in his car, he said, “There is pressure on me. The government is not honouring the high court stay. I have been told my posting hasn’t come through the proper government channel.”

An order from principal secretary (Medical) Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma later stated that Dr Nemi has been attached to the office of the Director General of Health Services and that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him by director, administration, health services. Sharma was not available for comment.

During the standoff, members of a Dalit rights organisation reached the office to felicitate Dr Nemi with garlands and raised slogans in his support.

Notably, Dr Nemi’s dispute with district magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh began earlier, after he allegedly transferred a doctor 12 times within nine days. A subsequent inspection by the DM found 70 employees, including Dr Nemi, absent. A day’s salary was ordered to be deducted, escalating tensions.

Following viral audio clips in which Dr Nemi allegedly used abusive language and made allegations against the DM, his transfer was recommended. Despite support from assembly speaker Satish Mahana and other politicians, Dr Nemi was suspended. He challenged the order in court and returned to the office this week after interim relief, leading to the latest standoff.