Kanpur Dehat cops slap Goonda Act on harassment victim’s minor brother
KANPUR The Kanpur Dehat police slapped Goonda Act on the minor brother of a 17-year-old girl who consumed poison after months of alleged harassment by a youth in Rajpur town in Kanpur Dehat.
After her suicide bid two days ago, the girl is battling for life at the LLR hospital in Kanpur.
It has emerged that when she approached the police in December, 2021, to report her harassment, the police booked her minor brother, a Class 9 student, under Goonda Act on January 26, 2022, allegedly to pressurise her family not to pursue the case against the accused Ramu Mishra, 20.
The girl’s mother said the station officer, Kapil Mishra, was regularly building pressure on her family for a compromise. “He even threatened to lodge a counter-FIR against my daughter and other family members,” she said at the hospital.
“My son had to furnish a bond in the sub-divisional magistrate’s (SDM) court. The police had mentioned him as a threat to society,” she added.
The accused, who lives near the woman’s house, had been stalking her daughter for long. In September 2021, he even got hold of the girl publicly, after which the family decided to go to the police. “For more than two months, we kept approaching the police, but the case was not registered,” alleged the girl’s mother.
The accused was emboldened and continued to stalk the girl. Subsequently, the family met SP (Kanpur Dehat) who ordered registration of an FIR against the accused in December. The case was registered with the Rajpur police under sections 323, 504, 506 and 354 of the IPC.
“Thereafter, all hell broke loose. After the police booked my son under Goonda act, we became apprehensive and decided to go to Noida where we stayed for two months,” stated the girl’s mother.
“We returned to our village thinking that things might have changed. But the harassment began again,” she said. On April 1, the accused allegedly called the girl’s father and threatened him with dire consequences.
“The issue is in the knowledge of police and stern action would be initiated against whosoever is involved,” said ADG (Kanpur zone) Bhanu Bhaskar.
SP (Kanpur Dehat) Swapnil Mamgain asked circle officer Secundara to investigate the case against the minor boy under Goonda act.
Senior lawyer Shailesh Singh Parihar said: “Apart from the police, why did the SDM not check the age-related records? Secondly, a minor cannot be asked to furnish a bond as per law. The role of the SDM should also be investigated who only went by the police report.”
Education department initiates inquiry against Euro School Undri
PUNE The Pune deputy director of education department has started an inquiry regarding the recent manhandling issue with parents at Euro School in Undri . The action was taken as the education department received several complaints from the parents. A detailed report will be submitted to state education department over cancellation of school permission in the next eight days, said officials. We have not received any derecognition notice from the Department of Education.
Prisoners fasting: Behind bars but observing the faith…religiously
A large number of inmates of the Naini Central Jail are fasting during Chaitra Navratri and Ramzan. On the first day of Navratra, over 1,500 prisoners had fasted. At present, 516 prisoners, including women, are observing the nine-day Navratra fast, while 450 prisoners are fasting during the Holy Month of Ramzan. Of these, 516 prisoners are only taking fruits and have dedicated themselves to puja.
Vaccination drives in Pune lose pace after restrictions relaxed
PUNE Ever since the state government lifted restrictions and made wearing masks a voluntary act, Pune district saw a gradual decrease in vaccination in the first week of April. Speaking about the gradual decrease in vaccination, Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Indian Medical Association's Hospital Board Pune chapter said that the laxity in vaccination should not be encouraged. Dr Patil added that many beneficiaries are not taking the second dose as the cases are not increasing.
National Fine Arts Awards: Two Sangam City artists, 18 others to be honoured
The National Academy of Fine Arts, New Delhi, will organise the 62nd National Art Exhibition at the Lalit Kala Akademi art gallery, New Delhi, from April 9. On this occasion, 20 artists – including two from Sangam city – will be honoured with the National Fine Arts Award, art critic and curator Bhupendra Kumar Asthana said. The artwork of Dheeraj Yadav titled 'Untitled 01' in Mixmedia, has been selected for the exhibition.
Yogi Adityanath says quality health infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh was a dream before 2017
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said quality health infrastructure was a dream in Uttar Pradesh before 2017. Yogi Adityanath was speaking at a programme for concession agreement transfer between the UP medical education department and private organisations for establishment of medical colleges on the public private partnership model in Uttar Pradesh. From 1947 to 2017, merely 12 medical colleges were established in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.
