Kanpur private school staff booked over ‘mental harassment’ of Class II student

Kanpur police have registered an FIR against the management and certain teachers of a private school following allegations that a Class II student was mentally harassed after being accused of stealing a pen, an incident that allegedly left the child traumatised, officials said on Friday. Police officials said an investigation is underway and notices have been issued to the school authorities. (For representation)

The FIR was registered at the Sen Pashchim Para police station on Friday based on a complaint filed by the child’s mother. Police officials said an investigation is underway and notices have been issued to the school authorities.

According to the complaint, the incident dates back to November 28, when the child was allegedly accused of theft and intimidated by school staff. The woman claimed that her son was not present at school that day and that the school management refused to share CCTV footage when she sought it to verify the allegation.

The family alleged that the incident had a severe psychological impact on the child. In the days that followed, he reportedly began writing the words “Help, please” on the walls of his home and repeatedly muttered in his sleep that he had not taken anything. His mother also alleged that the child was filmed during the episode at school.

She further claimed that when she approached school authorities with a complaint, the issue was sought to be resolved by offering to pay for the cost of the pen rather than addressing the alleged harassment.

Confirming the registration of the case, joint commissioner of police (law and order) Ashutosh Kumar said allegations were being examined.

“The school management has been served a notice and further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry,” he said.