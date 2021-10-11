Kanpur realtor case: Two arrested cops sent to judicial custody

GORAKHPUR Two policemen, JN Singh and Akshay Mishra who were arrested in connection of Kanpur realtor Manish Gupta death case, were sent to judicial custody by a local court late on Sunday night, hours after quizzing by the Kanpur SIT, said police.

“The arrested accused have been handed over to the SIT,” said SSP Vipin Tada.

JN Singh, former SHO (Ramgarh Tal police station) and Akshay Mishra, chowki in charge of Phal Mandi post, were arrested from Gorakhpur when they were planning to surrender in court as several teams of Kanpur SIT and police tightened the noose around them. The duo was on the run since September 27 night, when Manish Gupta was allegedly murdered during midnight police checking at a hotel here.

After their arrest, Singh and Mishra were quizzed by the SIT following which they were produced before the ACJM court, which sent them to judicial custody.

During interrogation, the two accused reportedly denied charges of killing Manish and claimed that the realtor was drunk and died due to injuries caused after falling on the floor in an inebriated state.

Meanwhile, the SIT continued to conduct raids at multiple locations in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Ghazipur to arrest the rest of the cops, including S-I Vijay Yadav, wanted in the Manish Gupta case. Security was tightened on the Indo-Nepal border to prevent the accused cops from fleeing to Nepal. Yadav was reportedly planning to surrender in court.

On the intervening night of September 27 and 28, six policemen led by JN Singh and Akshay Mishra visited Hotel Krishna palace around 12.30 and checked room no 512, where Manish was staying with his two friends Hardeep Singh Chauhan and Pradeep Singh Chauhan, brothers from Gurgaon, and asked them to show their ID proofs as part of an ongoing checking drive against criminals and suspects.

While the Chauhan brothers were quick to show their IDs, Manish objected to the midnight checking, leading to arguments which eventually made Singh and Mishra angry who then allegedly started beating him brutally. Chauhan brothers had told media that Manish was beaten up in the closed room after they were pushed out by cops. When the door opened, they saw the cops dragging Manish in an unconscious state. They said the policemen took Manish to a nearby private hospital from where he was referred to the BRD Medical College, where he was declared brought dead due to excessive bleeding.