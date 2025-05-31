Kanpur to get U.P’s first footwear park

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) is setting up the state’s first dedicated footwear park in Ramaipur, Kanpur, covering 131.69 acres. Aimed at supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the ₹80 crore project will provide integrated infrastructure under a Plug & Play model. Plug & Play model to help MSMEs cut costs and start faster (Sourced)

In the first phase, 75 industrial plots have been planned, of which 26 plots are now available for allotment through the state’s single-window portal, Nivesh Mitra. The allotment rate is set at ₹4,600 per square metre, officials informed on Saturday.

UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari said, “The proposed footwear park in Kanpur will not only boost regional industrial development but also generate thousands of employment opportunities.”

As part of the application process, investors are required to deposit 5% of the land cost at the time of submission. An additional 20% is to be paid within 60 days of the allotment letter. The remaining 75% of the land cost can be paid in equal instalments over three years, with an annual interest rate of 10%.

To encourage early investment, UPSIDA is offering a 2% rebate on land costs for those who complete full payment within 60 days. Anchor units investing in the park are also eligible for a 10% special rebate, officials said.

The industrial park will follow a Plug & Play model, offering plots equipped with essential infrastructure such as electricity, water, and roads. This will enable investors to begin production at a faster pace while reducing setup time and operational delays.